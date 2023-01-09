 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

ON DUTY

Change-of-command ceremony held for Illinois National Guard 33rd Infantry Brigade

URBANA — The Illinois National Guard 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team held a traditional change-of-command ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The ceremony was held at the Urbana Armory/IBCT's headquarters at 600 E. University Ave., Urbana.

McLean County gets 'StormReady' designation

Col. Michael Eastridge, outgoing commander, of Northville, Michigan, relinquished command of the Urbana-based 33rd Infantry Combat Team to Col. Seth Hible, incoming commander, of Winfield, Illinois.

For more information, contact the Illinois National Guard Public Affairs Office at 217-761-3569 or ng.ilarng.list.staff-pao@army-mil.

Clinton student sells sweet treats with side of nostalgia

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

McLean County back up to medium COVID level

McLean County back up to medium COVID level

The McLean County Health Department reported 159 new cases of COVID from Dec. 30 through Thursday, bringing the total probable and confirmed cases to 62,951 since the pandemic began.

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers are closer to understanding where the light between galactic clusters comes from

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News