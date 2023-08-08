BLOOMINGTON — The VFW Post 454 Auxiliary in Bloomington is seeking donations for its annual group and bake sale.
Indoor and outdoor items that are clean and in good condition can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Post 454, 1006 E. Lincoln St. in Bloomington. All items will be accepted except clothing. Baked goods that are packaged for sale will be accepted 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 from the community.
Forms will be available on site for tax credit.
The indoor sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, with the "Stuff a Bag" special for $1 from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The bake sale is Saturday only.
Funds from the event will support various veterans assistance programs.
For more information, contact Melanie Alwes at 309-275-3876.
Abbi Smaga, 12, places jewelry donations on a table as volunteers set up their group sale fundraiser at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 454, 1006 E. Lincoln St. in Bloomington. The fundraiser runs through Sunday.