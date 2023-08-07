The event was in recognition of Purple Heart Day, which was first observed nationally in 2014 to remember the bravery of military servicemembers killed or injured. Approximately 1.8 million veterans have been awarded the Purple Heart throughout history.
Jerry Vogler, superintendent of McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission, said the Purple Heart is a symbol of having someone's back.
"Nobody went into the military with the idea that they're going to get wounded or killed," Vogler said. "They went in there to serve their country, to serve their fellow man (and) serve their current service members that they served with."
The Purple Heart, or Badge of Merit as it was known at the time, was first awarded in 1782 for actions of heroism or merit, similar to the Bronze Star or Silver Star that are awarded to soldiers today.
But after the signing of the Constitution in 1787, Vogler said the award became a "lost issue" for the next 150 years.
Although new medals and honors were created to recognize military service, it wasn't until 1932 that the Badge of Merit was revived as the Purple Heart. This time the medal was meant to recognize those killed or injured in combat in addition to commendable actions.
In 1944, the Purple Heart's purpose was modified specifically to honor soldiers wounded or killed in action.
After a brief prayer and the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, members of the honor guard read the names of about 50 Purple Heart recipients, some of whom were provided by attendees.
David Brown of the American Legion Post 635 said he was honored to recognize the valor of his twin brother, Daniel Brown, who received five Purple Hearts while serving in the Army in Vietnam.
He added that his brother's injuries were what prompted him to leave active duty.
"Between my mother and wife, I decided not to chance it," Brown said.
However, Brown said his brother's proudest achievement was that no one soldier in his command returned home in a body bag.
Vogler said the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, a New York-based museum, is trying to collect and preserve the names and stories of all Purple Heart recipients.
"They would like to have people who have families or are Purple Heart award winners themselves to contact the National Hall of Honor for the Purple Heart and tell their stories," Vogler said.
Area Purple Heart recipients were honored during a ceremony Monday outside of the McLean County Museum of History. Reading the list of names were, from left, Mike Scott, commander of American Legion Post 635, and Jerry Vogler, adjutant of the Post 635 and superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
American Legion members Mike Scott, left, and Jerry Vogler read names of Purple Heart recipients