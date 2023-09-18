BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Army National Guard Soldier Paul Metzdorff, of Bloomington, was promoted to colonel.

Metzdorff was promoted during a ceremony at the Astroth Community Education Center at Heartland Community College on Sept. 8.

The promotion comes nearly 22 years after Metzdorff graduated from Illinois Army National Guard Officer Candidate School.

Metzdorff enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1996 as an infantryman, serving with 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment in Bosnia-Herzegovina and at Fort Riley, Kansas. In 2000, he joined the Illinois Army National Guard as a Simultaneous Membership Program Cadet while attending Illinois State University.

In March 2001, he transitioned to the ILARNG OCS and was commissioned as an infantry officer on Sept. 10, 2022. He has served in several positions of great responsibility throughout his career, including assignments in the 66th Infantry Brigade as it transitioned into the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team; 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment; Recruiting and Retention Battalion; and the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade; culminating in his selection as the ILARNG Military Personnel Officer (G-1).

From 2017 to 2019, he served as a branch chief in the Acquisitions and Program Management Office at National Guard Bureau.

