SPRINGFIELD — Approximately 190 soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard mobilized for an overseas mission in a ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria.

The soldiers are from the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, the 106th Aviation Regiment, based in Peoria, and Company B, 935th Aviation Support Battalion, based in Kankakee.

The overseas mission is to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. During the deployment, the unit will provide aviation support to U.S. forces in the Middle East.

The 106th Aviation Regiment field-tested the the UH-60V Blackhawk helicopter, which is an upgrade to the Blackhawk helicopter currently used by the U.S. Army, the UH-60L, with a comprehensive cockpit redesign that replaces the legacy analog instrumentation with a fully open, digital and integrated avionic suite.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the adjutant general of Illinois, and commander of the Illinois National Guard were also at the ceremony to thank the soldiers, their families and employers.

During the ceremony, the soldiers received an Illinois state flag, which will travel with the unit as they deploy.

Lt. Col. Jason Celletti, commander of the 106th Aviation, said it has been nearly 20 years since the battalion left for its first deployment overseas.

The Illinois National Guard will also be celebrating its 300th year of service in 2023.

