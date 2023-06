NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank is sending disaster relief to support those affected by the tornadoes in the southern United States.

Tornado activity has reached near record levels in 2023, with fatalities predicted to be the highest on record, according to the food bank.

Three semitruck loads of water and food boxes recently left the food bank's disaster relief hub in Morton. One load left June 24 heading for Jackson, Mississippi, and another left June 27 for Arlington, Texas.

A third load left Wednesday for Tulsa, Oklahoma, and more trucks are expected to head to Oklahoma and Texas later this week. The food and water supplies are distributed by The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is assessing the needs in the area, and more relief may be requested in the coming days.

To donate, visit midwestfoodbank.org/locations/morton-il or text @MFB to 52014.

Midwest Food Bank Gala Dinner and Auction Jenn Steidinger, David Keiser, Brad Steidinger Trace Brim, Rocky O’Shea, Eric and Gina Hodel, Tara Ingham Enjoying the hors d’ oeuvres Rebekah Hoffman Hors d’oeuvres Paulette and Kent Zimmerman Kevin and Lindsay Wiegand, Lori and Larry Wiegand Elizabeth, Andrew and Alison Hoffman Nancy and Steve Smith Ready for guests Duane Kieser, Mark Streitmatter, Trace Brim Keiser grandchildren Sara and Shauna Streitmatter , Denise Brim Mary and Roger Stoller Francesca Erb, Denise Hodges Pat and Dean Messinger Monica and Steve Scheuer Registering guests for the gala Approximately 400 were in attendance Guests dined in the warehouse Karen, Travis and Paul Kieser Elaine Young, Dorothy Walder, Judy and Ron Knapp Steve Baner, Rich and Karen Stoller, Bethany and Karl Edelman Gina and Eric Hodel, Delayne and Lori Stickling Jackie and Richard Martin Share the Light Enjoying the evening