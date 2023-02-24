NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank is sending bottled water to Ohio at the request of The Salvation Army, its disaster relief partner.
A semi-load of bottled water left the food bank in Normal on Thursday. The Salvation Army will distribute the load in areas where, on Feb. 3, a train derailment caused the release of hazardous substances threatening the water of private well owners.
Midwest Food Bank will continue to support the need with more loads as requested. Midwest Food Bank Texas also donated a load of water delivered to Ohio by a nonprofit partner agency.