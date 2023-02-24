NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank is sending bottled water to Ohio at the request of The Salvation Army, its disaster relief partner.

A semi-load of bottled water left the food bank in Normal on Thursday. The Salvation Army will distribute the load in areas where, on Feb. 3, a train derailment caused the release of hazardous substances threatening the water of private well owners.

Midwest Food Bank will continue to support the need with more loads as requested. Midwest Food Bank Texas also donated a load of water delivered to Ohio by a nonprofit partner agency.

For those who wish to help, financial donations will be accepted to help cover the cost of the supplies or fuel needed to transport the supplies.

Donations can be made at midwestfoodbank.org by selecting the "donate" button. On the donation form, select "Disaster Relief" for the designation. Donations can also be made by texting @MFB to 52014.

Contact 309-663-5350 or tingham@midwestfoodbank.org for more information.

Midwest Food Bank Gala Dinner and Auction Jenn Steidinger, David Keiser, Brad Steidinger Trace Brim, Rocky O’Shea, Eric and Gina Hodel, Tara Ingham Enjoying the hors d’ oeuvres Rebekah Hoffman Hors d’oeuvres Paulette and Kent Zimmerman Kevin and Lindsay Wiegand, Lori and Larry Wiegand Elizabeth, Andrew and Alison Hoffman Nancy and Steve Smith Ready for guests Duane Kieser, Mark Streitmatter, Trace Brim Keiser grandchildren Sara and Shauna Streitmatter , Denise Brim Mary and Roger Stoller Francesca Erb, Denise Hodges Pat and Dean Messinger Monica and Steve Scheuer Registering guests for the gala Approximately 400 were in attendance Guests dined in the warehouse Karen, Travis and Paul Kieser Elaine Young, Dorothy Walder, Judy and Ron Knapp Steve Baner, Rich and Karen Stoller, Bethany and Karl Edelman Gina and Eric Hodel, Delayne and Lori Stickling Jackie and Richard Martin Share the Light Enjoying the evening