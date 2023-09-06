NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank is sending semi-loads of family food boxes to Lake Park and Valdosta, Georgia, to support Hurricane Idalia victims.

The relief was requested by disaster relief partner The Salvation Army. The hurricane landed in Florida Aug. 30 and crossed into Georgia, causing destructive flooding and power outages.

Family food boxes are assembled at the MFB Morton warehouse. Volunteers are needed to fill the boxes. Opportunities will be posted on the MFB Morton's group page.

Financial donations can also be given to the food bank to help respond to the needs of the victims.

Visit midwestfoodbank.org and click "Donate." On the donation form, select "Disaster Relief" for the designation. Texts can also be sent to @MFB to 52014 to donate.

Contact abeam@midwestfoodbank.org or 309-830-3715 for more information.

