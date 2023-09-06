NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank is sending semi-loads of family food boxes to Lake Park and Valdosta, Georgia, to support Hurricane Idalia victims.
The relief was requested by disaster relief partner The Salvation Army. The hurricane landed in Florida Aug. 30 and crossed into Georgia, causing destructive flooding and power outages.
Family food boxes are assembled at the MFB Morton warehouse. Volunteers are needed to fill the boxes. Opportunities will be posted on the MFB Morton's group page.
Financial donations can also be given to the food bank to help respond to the needs of the victims.
Visit midwestfoodbank.org and click "Donate." On the donation form, select "Disaster Relief" for the designation. Texts can also be sent to @MFB to 52014 to donate.
Contact abeam@midwestfoodbank.org or 309-830-3715 for more information.
Midwest Food Bank Gala Dinner and Auction
Jenn Steidinger, David Keiser, Brad Steidinger
Trace Brim, Rocky O’Shea, Eric and Gina Hodel, Tara Ingham
Enjoying the hors d’ oeuvres
Paulette and Kent Zimmerman
Kevin and Lindsay Wiegand, Lori and Larry Wiegand
Elizabeth, Andrew and Alison Hoffman
Duane Kieser, Mark Streitmatter, Trace Brim
Sara and Shauna Streitmatter , Denise Brim
Francesca Erb, Denise Hodges
Registering guests for the gala
Approximately 400 were in attendance
Guests dined in the warehouse
Karen, Travis and Paul Kieser
Elaine Young, Dorothy Walder, Judy and Ron Knapp
Steve Baner, Rich and Karen Stoller, Bethany and Karl Edelman
Gina and Eric Hodel, Delayne and Lori Stickling
Jackie and Richard Martin
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352.
