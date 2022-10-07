 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Midwest Food Bank providing disaster relief for Hurricane Ian victims

NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank is working to provide disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. 

Multiple Midwest Food Bank locations in Illinois, Indiana and Georgia have sent two semi-truck loads of shelf-stable foods directly to the Midwest Food Bank in Florida, according to a news release from MFB. 

The MFB in Fort Myers, Florida, was not damaged and power has been restored to the facility, the news release stated. The facility is collaborating with emergency food organizations within Lee County and across Florida to ensure resources are being directed to unmet needs.

The MFB in Morton, the organization's disaster relief headquarters, has also been packing family food boxes to send at the request of The Salvation Army. Two semi-loads of 2,080 family food boxes have already been sent to Florida, with two more being sent later this week, and two more scheduled for next week.

A semi-load of cleaning supplies was also sent to Cape Coral, Florida, at the request of Somebody Cares.

MFB expects to send more disaster relief in the coming days. Volunteer opportunities will be posted on each MFB location's website and Facebook page.

Those who wish to donate to the cause can visit midwestfoodbank.org and click "donate." On the donation form, click "disaster relief" for the designation. Donations can also be made by texting @MFB to 52014.

Midwest Food Bank has 12 locations, including 10 in the U.S. and one each in East Africa and Haiti. 

Residents of Florida's Gulf Coast barrier islands are returning to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, despite limited access to some areas. Fixing the Sanibel Island causeway could take until late October. In the meantime, residents like Pamela Brislin were arriving by boat to see what they could salvage. Brislin stayed through the storm, but it is the aftermath that haunts her. When she checked on a neighbor, she found the woman crying. Her husband had passed away, his body still in the dining room. Another neighbor's house caught fire, the flames so large that it forced Breslin to do what the hurricane could not — flee.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

