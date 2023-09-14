NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank will host a benefit concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St., Normal.

This year will mark the food bank's 20th anniversary and the 18th year of the Booth Brothers performing at the event. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at Bloomington.midwestfoodbank.org or at the Midwest Food Bank locations in Normal or Peoria. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the event. Donations will be accepted.

Children who live at home can attend free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the food bank.

Call 309-663-5350 for more information.

