Midwest Food Bank plans 12th annual gala next week

NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank will host its 12th annual gala dinner and auction from March 31 through April 2. 

The fundraiser features an online silent auction followed by an in-person dinner and live auction. The theme for this year's event is "Share the Light."

There will be 150 items available to bid on during the silent auction, which begins Thursday at noon and ends Friday at 6 p.m. Participants may review the items or register for the silent auction at 2022mfbgala.com.

The dinner and live auction will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road in Normal. Tickets are $75 and availability is limited. Tickets can be purchased by calling 309-663-5350. The live auction will follow at 7:15 p.m. with 100 additional items and is open to the public. Advance registration is recommended for those attending the live auction.

Visit midwestfoodbank.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

