Midwest Food Bank plans 12th annual gala next week

NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank will host its 12th annual gala dinner and auction from March 31 through April 2.
The fundraiser features an online silent auction followed by an in-person dinner and live auction. The theme for this year's event is "Share the Light."
There will be 150 items available to bid on during the silent auction, which begins Thursday at noon and ends Friday at 6 p.m. Participants may review the items or register for the silent auction at
2022mfbgala.com.
The dinner and live auction will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road in Normal. Tickets are $75 and availability is limited. Tickets can be purchased by calling 309-663-5350. The live auction will follow at 7:15 p.m. with 100 additional items and is open to the public. Advance registration is recommended for those attending the live auction.
Visit
midwestfoodbank.org for more information.
Photos: ISU Civic Engagement volunteers repackage food at Midwest Food Bank
021921-blm-loc-6isuservice
Blair Canedy, an Illinois State University graduate assistant in personnel management, unpacks boxes of food to be repackaged by volunteers from the school's Spring into Service civic engagement program at Midwest Food Bank on Friday, Feb. 12.
DAVID PROEBER. THE PANTAGRAPH
021921-blm-loc-1isuservice
Jay Jule, an Illinois State University recreation management major from Peoria, seals boxes of food repackaged by volunteers from the school's Spring into Service civic engagement program Feb. 12 at Midwest Food Bank in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER. THE PANTAGRAPH
021921-blm-loc-3isuservice
Blair Canedy, an Illinois State University graduate assistant in personnel management, unloads boxes of food to be repackaged by volunteers from the school's Spring into Service civic engagement program Feb. 12 at Midwest Food Bank in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER. THE PANTAGRAPH
021921-blm-loc-2isuservice
ISU students repackage food donations at the food bank,
2031 Warehouse Road, Normal.
DAVID PROEBER. THE PANTAGRAPH
021921-blm-loc-4isuservice
Illinois State University students Fiona Werth, left, and Taylor Clay unload food to be repackaged by volunteers from the school's Spring into Service civic engagement program at Midwest Food Bank on Friday, Feb. 12.
DAVID PROEBER. THE PANTAGRAPH
021921-blm-loc-5isuservice
Illinois State University students Karem Tasdan, Isabel Paniagua and Jay Jule unpack boxes of food to be repackaged by volunteers from the school's Spring into Service civic engagement program at Midwest Food Bank on Friday, Feb. 12.
DAVID PROEBER. THE PANTAGRAPH
021921-blm-loc-7isuservice
Jay Jule, an Illinois State University recreation management major from Peoria, unpacks food to be repackaged by volunteers from the school's Spring into Service civic engagement program at Midwest Food Bank on Friday, Feb. 12.
DAVID PROEBER. THE PANTAGRAPH
021921-blm-loc-8isuservice
Illinois State University Director of the Center for Civic Engagement Katy Strzepek, left, and ISU nursing freshman Paige Humpa, stack boxes of food repackaged by volunteers from the school's Spring into Service civic engagement program at Midwest Food Bank on Friday, Feb. 12.
DAVID PROEBER. THE PANTAGRAPH
021921-blm-loc-9isuservice
Illinois State University Director of the Center for Civic Engagement Katy Strzepek rebalances stacked boxes of food repackaged by volunteers from the school's Spring into Service civic engagement program at Midwest Food Bank, on Friday, Feb. 12.
DAVID PROEBER. THE PANTAGRAPH
