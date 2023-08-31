NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank has launched a back-to-school campaign to end childhood hunger and raise funds and community awareness.
The campaign will help fund the food bank's Hope Packs program, which provides supplemental weekend food for at-risk children throughout the school year. Each pack comes with core items, including an individual warm meal, a breakfast meal, fruit cup, granola bar and a snack. A total of $68 will feed a child every weekend throughout the school year.
Volunteer agencies, churches and community groups package the shelf-stable foods from the food bank to give to students on Fridays.