NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank has launched a back-to-school campaign to end childhood hunger and raise funds and community awareness.

The campaign will help fund the food bank's Hope Packs program, which provides supplemental weekend food for at-risk children throughout the school year. Each pack comes with core items, including an individual warm meal, a breakfast meal, fruit cup, granola bar and a snack. A total of $68 will feed a child every weekend throughout the school year.

Volunteer agencies, churches and community groups package the shelf-stable foods from the food bank to give to students on Fridays.

This year's back-to-school campaign will support children in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

The campaign is sponsored by Arby's, CEFCU, Precision Planting, PNC Bank and UPMC.

To volunteer, sign up at volunteer.midwestfoodbank.org.

