NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal has hired Aimee Beam as the new executive director.
Beam recently served on the executive leadership team at The Baby Fold and will be replacing former executive director Tara Ingham, who is moving out of state.
“We are excited to have Aimee and her leadership experience joining the MFB organization,” said Eric Hodel, CEO of Midwest Food Bank, in a news release. “She brings a strong record of developing resources and empowering volunteers to serve those in need.”
Beam will be responsible for ensuring the food bank's programs are carried out and will manage budgeting, fundraising, community engagement and other requirements for nonprofit operations.
“Midwest Food Bank has an impressive reach, and I’m thrilled to join such an outstanding mission-driven organization,” Beam said in a news release. “I’ve seen the impact of poverty and hunger on children and families in our community, and I want to do everything possible to alleviate that suffering locally and around the world."
Beam has a master's degree in nonprofit administration from Louisiana State University and a bachelor's degree in economic from Eastern Illinois University.
She is a certified nonprofit professional from the National Alliance of Nonprofit Professionals and has a certification in funding management from the Lily School of Philanthropy at Indiana University.
She also is the recipient of McLean County's Athena Leadership Award.