Midwest Food Bank, Convoy of Hope partner to send meals to Ukrainian refugees

NORMAL — Millions have fled west from Ukraine following the Russian invasion late last month.

So through a partnership with Convoy of Hope, Midwest Food Bank is mobilizing efforts to send 240,000 Tender Mercies meals to Romania to support refugee relief efforts.

A press release said Convoy of Hope is regularly shipping food and supplies to a 35,000-square-foot warehouse with staff in Poland near the Ukrainian border.

The statement added Tender Mercies, the food bank's nutritious rice and bean meals that are produced and bagged in Morton, were scheduled for pickup Wednesday.

Mike Hoffman, the food bank's inventory and logistics director, said the partnership with Convoy of Hope allows the food bank to do what it does best.

"Supporters can have confidence these meals will get into the hands of those in need,” said Hoffman.

MFB Executive Director Tara Ingham said the community is eager to support Ukrainians.

"Midwest Food Bank is blessed to be able to offer this service," she said.

The food bank is collecting donations to help bring Tender Mercies to Ukrainian refugees. Those interested in giving back can do so in online payments by visiting www.midwestfoodbank.org, and clicking on the "Support Ukraine" web banner. You can also text @MFB to 52014 to donate.

The statement said the food bank's Tender Mercies program was crafted by dietitians to provide critical nutrition along with tasty, shelf-stable food.

"Savory rice and beans are the foundation of the Tender Mercies recipe," said the press release. "They're fortified with protein, essential vitamins, and minerals to ensure maximum nutritional value."

