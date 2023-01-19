Midwest Food Bank announces promotions, new board members

NORMAL — Continued growth for Midwest Food Bank has brought promotions and new members for its national board of directors.

In a press release Wednesday morning, MFB announced that Pat Burke, executive director for MFB Georgia, has been promoted to chief operating officer, and Lisa Martin, executive director for MFB in Morton, will be the new chief financial officer.

Burke and Martin will maintain their current roles in their branches and add the new duties of COO and CFO.

MFB CEO Eric Hodel said the new positions are a result of continued growth for the nonprofit.

“It really was just to position ourselves for continued growth,” Hodel said. “As you grow, it’s always good to be a bit forward leaning and not reactive.”

Hodel said MFB’s mission is to find “excess food” and “rescue it.” They then repackage the food and sort it for delivery to those in need.

“Our food sources are local grocery retailers,” he said, “but they’re also food manufacturers and food distributors.”

Martin, who previously held the role of finance director, said she is eager to expand her role, in which she will oversee all accounting, financial, audit processes, reporting and IT strategy, along with the Tender Mercies, Disaster Relief and MFB Haiti operations. She said the promotion is “super humbling and exciting.”

“Being executive director of any of our divisions already consists of putting on lots of different hats and problem solving every single day,” Martin said.

She envisions the new position as an “expanded role, but still using the same skills of problem solving.”

One project that Martin will personally oversee is the implementation of a “perpetual inventory system” where inventory is tracked in real time using scanners and barcodes.

“We will know what our inventory is at any given time,” she said.

She said the total monetary value of food distributed by the organization worldwide last year was around $450 million.

Burke said the organization is expecting to move around $480 million worth of food this coming year.

He said the additional leadership is “a great reflection on the entire organization and the growth we’ve enjoyed.” In his expanded role, Burke will oversee MFB food procurement, fleet logistics and oversight for MFB locations established through 2017.

Burke said, “99.6 cents of every dollar that people donate goes right back into the community they serve.”

He said MFB’s infrastructure and operating standards are what allow them to donate as much food as they do.

“For every dollar (someone) donates, because of our volunteers, because of our equipment, because of our partners,” Burke said, “we can go out and get $30 worth of food.”

He said the key, though, are volunteers. “They’re the ‘secret sauce,’” Burke said. “They make it all happen.”

Martin said MFB employs around 50 people around the world, but their volunteers number over 30,000.

Burke described MFB’s volunteer contributions as a “well-oiled machine.”

He said his new role as COO is to ensure MFB will “remain an efficient, well-oiled machine and improve on that.”

Along with the new leadership positions, Hodel said they are adding two new members to the national board of directors: Matt Kees of Canton and Arthur Neal of Washington, D.C.

According to the press release, Kees is vice president and group financial officer at Caterpillar Inc.

Hodel said Kees “has a real good balance from both a professional business acumen, strategic thought to community service and giving back to his neighbors.”

Neal, who is from Louisiana and has a background in farming, works as the deputy administrator for Federal Grain Inspection Service USDA.

“Arthur has a good feel for international and governmental affairs, but is very grounded agricultural based,” Hodel said.

Hodel added that 2023 marks the MFB’s 20th anniversary.

According to its website, “Midwest Food Bank began in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois in 2003 when the Keiser family began collecting food donations and serving local food pantries from a shed on their farm.” The organization now has 12 locations, including 10 in the U.S. and one each in East Africa and Haiti.

