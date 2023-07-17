BLOOMINGTON — Representatives of Indiana-based internet service provider Metronet said all services in the Bloomington-Normal area were back online Monday following weekend service disruptions.

Ben Ruzick, government affairs manager for Metronet, in a statement confirmed all services were restored as of that afternoon. He said the company appreciated their customers' patience as teams worked to resolve the issue.

Metronet representatives refused to provide details about what caused the outage and how many customers were affected.

Ruzick advised customers still experiencing connectivity issues to power-cycle their router by disconnecting it from a power source for at least 60 seconds, and then plugging it back in.

Customers who have tried power-cycling their equipment can chat online with their support team at metronet.com or call them at 844-692-6184.

Downdetector.com, a website that crowdsources outage reports, started taking reports of Metronet outages around 5 p.m. Saturday. Representatives of the ISP confirmed via Twitter posts that issues persisted into Sunday.

No further information was available Monday.

