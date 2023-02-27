BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Center for Human Services is expanding in downtown Bloomington to offer urgent care for those in crisis.

“We’re very excited about the project and about the ability to offer this important service to the community,” said Joan Hartman, CEO of the McLean County Center for Human Services.

The center will host an open house for community members and providers to see the new Behavioral Health Urgent Care Program, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at 520 N. Center St.

McLean County CHS, which is home to the county's community mental health center providing outpatient services to people with behavioral health needs, started moving into the building at the foot of downtown’s “Eiffel Tower” in the fall of 2021, offering behavioral health services as a “day program” with various classes to help those in need to remain independent.

In partnership with the county, the CHS has opened the urgent care program to offer services similar to what was available at the McLean County Triage Center that was previously housed in the health department building on Front Street.

The city of Bloomington issued a permit last month to Tarter Construction Services for $80,000 in work to transform the office space at 520 N. Center St. into a crisis center.

The Behavioral Health Urgent Care Program is designed to allow people who are experiencing a crisis related to mental health or substance abuse to walk in when they “really need to speak to somebody right way,” Hartman said. “Maybe having thoughts of self-harm and feeling unstable, feeling like they would do much better if they had somebody to talk to to kind of work things through in the moment.”

The goal for the program and the space is to be an alternative to the emergency room for people who need immediate help with mental health and substance abuse, especially because “the emergency room can be traumatic” for those in emotional crisis, Hartman said.

The CHS is working to hire additional staff, aiming to be able to provide service 24/7, but currently the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Program is open on evenings from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday. The facility is also open Sundays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those seeking help are met with a counselor and “a person with lived experience” or a peer recovery support specialist.

“Typically individuals who have experienced a mental health or substance use disorder are called either a peer or a person with lived experience. … It’s comforting to know that the person that you’re talking with has been in your shoes before and you can see that they have overcome their crisis or their situation,” Hartman said. “It brings hope, if I can see somebody else who has gone through and walked the same walk that I have, and I see them as somebody who's stable and who's happy and full of life and hope, it gives me such relief and hope myself.”

When they come into the urgent care program, the client meets with a counselor to share information so the counselor can evaluate their mental status. The peer recovery support specialist will then work with the client to create a plan to ensure they have access to additional support and resources when they leave the facility as well as the ability to manage their symptoms.

CHS uses the “living room model” of crisis intervention, with the space designed to feel like the client is walking into someone’s living room.

“The idea is that people can come in, relax a little bit, be able to sit comfortably, talk through their problems and be able to get some help, just to feel more like themselves and more stable,” Hartman said. “You know how environment affects our mood, so we really wanted to create a trauma-informed program that has, when you walk in, you feel a sense of calm, safety and comfort.”

According to an assessment of the McLean County Behavioral Health Crisis System published by TriWest evaluation and consulting firm in September, nearly 9,000 people in the county’s service region have serious emotional disturbance or serious mental illness and more than 11,000 people are estimated to have substance use disorder.

Compared to national averages, McLean County has a “significantly higher” number of crisis evaluations and crisis encounters, Hartman said.

“It’s important for people to have the right intervention for the situation,” she said. With this program in place alongside the center’s mobile crisis team, “it should impact that and decrease the number of crisis encounters we have.”

The Behavioral Health Urgent Care Program is funded by the county, but CHS hopes to transition to state funding as it aligns with similar programs that have been successful with state funding.

The CHS program aims to be part of a three-pronged community approach touted by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the National Alliance on Mental Illness that aims to provide:

Someone to call;

Someone to respond;

Somewhere to go.

Hartman said the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline answers the first and local mobile crisis teams answer the second.

“And then the Behavioral Health Urgent Care is somewhere to go,” she said. “So we can in our own community meet the needs of people in crisis.”

