Memories of 9/11 from Pantagraph readers

We asked Pantagraph readers about their memories of 9/11 and what's changed since then. Share yours at pantagraph.com/letters.

'The Twin Towers were hit'

My husband, Jack and I were in San Diego on 9/11. It was the annual get together of men that served on the USS Chevalier DD-805. It was a destroyer that was to save the battleships; some were called "tin can sailors."

We had not turned on our television as we were getting ready to go to breakfast as we got closer to our friends I noticed they were all standing up then I noticed the smoke lingering after the Twin Towers were hit.

It was very solemn; everyone was glued to the unbelievable pictures on the screen. A couple of people nearly whispered “Oh my God.”

Our motel had a great view of the harbor. Movement started very abruptly. All the ships were moved out of the harbor and the hospital ship came in. What a beautiful ship it is a glimmering white with bright red crosses.

All of the tours that had been planned for our group were canceled. People started talking about going home but that wasn’t going to happen for a while. Planes quit flying, buses canceled any routes even traffic was less. One man bought a new car to drive home. Some people extended their stay at the motel. Jack and I took a couple to Kansas City that said they could get home from there. It was a day we will never forget … for many reasons.

— Shirley Wilz, Normal

'This was no accident'

The morning of the 11th of September 2001 began so beautifully. The sun was up – the skies were blue – and the clouds were floating gently by. My husband and I left our home in Valley Stream by car around 7:30 a.m. Our first stop was the Seagram Building, where I worked on Park Avenue and 52nd Street. My husband dropped me off close to 9 a.m. and up the promenade I went. My husband continued on his way to the Brooklyn Bridge en route to his office in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

After the usual good morning greetings to my co-workers, I sat at the reception desk, when the phone rang. It was my daughter, Joanie: “Mom, quickly go to your television! A plane just struck the Twin Towers!” So I collected my boss and a few of my co-workers. What we saw gave us chills. Those poor passengers! The people in the building! And those on the streets below! Oh, no, we all thought! What is happening? The newscasters were thinking it could be a freak accident. But on such a gorgeous day? (Years and years ago, a plane did fly into the Empire State Building and that was an accident!)

Unbeknownst to me at this time, my husband heard about this on his car radio. He tried several phone booths to call me. He finally found a working phone and called me: “Joanie, I am coming to get you.” I said that I had too much work to do and could not leave. He said, “Joanie, I will put you on my shoulders and carry you out!” Knowing this to be true, I said “OK. OK. I don’t want any drama! I will get ready.” So, I advised the supervisor, closed my desk and down the elevator we went.

In the car, the radio was on. They began announcing the closing of bridges and tunnels and all public transportation and roads. The sounds of helicopters were overhead. I said to my husband, “Oh, my! This was no accident! Oh, Ron! This is much more tragic than I thought! “ As we were driving down Park Avenue, heading for the 59th Street Bridge, I was looking to see if there was anyone I knew so we could help. There was no one. And as the world soon learned, we were under attack by terrorists!

As the second tower was hit and falling, we were crossing the 59th Street Bridge. I cannot describe what an awful sight that was. I have chills, just writing this as I remember that moment in time. I still have not been able to go back to the city and visit that site. It pains me terribly to think about all those lives lost and those who grieve for their loved ones.

We continued on the drive home and they were closing the roads as we travelled. First the Long Island Expressway, then the Southern State Parkway and all roads around. As we were driving home, I remembered our visit to Rockaway Beach with our granddaughter, Meghan, only several days before. And I asked my husband if he recalled what happened as we were leaving. He said, remind me. Well, the sun was setting between the towers and I said to our granddaughter: “Look at the sun setting, Meghan. It’s between the towers. That’s a sight you might not ever see again.” Little did I know. I am in tears once again.

The office I worked in was a New York City visitor office for our executives. They began coming to town for funerals for their lost business associates and friends. For the next month, we became the “tea and sympathy” office and we all shed tears and hugged one another. For months afterward, the air was laden with heaviness, as it matched the pain in our hearts, that continues to this very day.

— Joan Ann Calabrese, Bloomington

'That terrible news'

I was driving to my one year stint with The Nature Conservancy in Peoria. I heard the horrific news as I was crossing the Illinois River on I-74. I was alone, with nobody there to share the shock of that terrible news. I hurriedly drove the Commercial Bank Building, parked and took the elevator to "Nine," where my fellow "TNCers" were gathered around a TV. I recall the bond and kinship with them and all my fellow Americans, acquaintances and strangers alike, sharing the horror of that day.

I had not felt that sense of kinship between Americans since the murder of John F. Kennedy, 38 years earlier.

Now, 20 years later, we are faced with far more devastating and threatening long-term crises. Where is the unity? We are deeply divided than anytime since the Civil War! How can our beloved nation fare without that sense of unity we once knew. Can we restore it?

— Guy C. Fraker, Bloomington

'Rest of the day was a blur'

I was a school teacher at Carrollton Grade School. I was about to start class when a fellow teacher told me what happened. The rest of the day was a blur.

Three years later my family visited the site of the tragedy. Police men were walking with guard dogs close to the site. A young man was riding his bicycle and he stopped and looked up to the sky. I ask him what he knew about the hack. He said this was the first time he had been back here as it was just too much to handle. He was near the attack of the Twin Towers and actually saw people jumping from the towers. He then looked up and showed us where the planes had entered the buildings. He then started crying and said “I’m sorry I have to go.” It was heartbreaking.

— Steven Dunn

