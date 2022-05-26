Memorial Day Parade returns to Bloomington Monday; other events planned

BLOOMINGTON — Looking for a way to commemorate Memorial Day in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's our list of events. Know any we missed? Email ojacobs@pantagraph.com.

Bloomington-Normal

Memorial Day Ceremony; 11 a.m. May 28, East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington; flyover, weather permitting, presentation of flags, taps, rifle salute and horse-drawn antique hearse.

Memorial Day Parade; 9 a.m. May 30, starting at Front and Madison streets in downtown Bloomington, heading west on Front Street to Lee Street, turning south on Lee to Wood Street, then west on Wood, ending at Miller Park. Lineup starts at 8 a.m.; all veterans are invited to participate.

Memorial Day Mass; 10 a.m. May 30, Holy Cross Cemetery, Bloomington; to honor past and current military.

Memorial Day Ceremony; 10 a.m. May 30, Miller Park bandstand, Bloomington; featuring a keynote speaker, flags and a rifle salute. Immediately following the ceremony at the bandstand, there will be another ceremony at the Korean War and Vietnam War memorial at the northwest corner of Miller Park.

Memorial Day Ceremony; noon May 30, Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington; flyover, weather permitting, presentation of flags, taps and rifle salute.

100th anniversary celebration of the McBarnes Building; 2 p.m. May 30, 201 E. Grove St., Bloomington; the building was dedicated 100 years ago to World War I veterans.

Danvers

Memorial Day Ceremony; 11:30 a.m. May 30, Danvers Cemetery; hosted by VFW Post 454 at the grave of John Kraus.

Delavan

Breakfast; 6:30-10:30 a.m. May 30, Delavan-Green Valley American Legion Post #382, 118 E. Third St., Delavan.

Flag Ceremony; 8:45 a.m. May 30, Green Valley Cemetery, Delavan.

Green Valley Memorial Service; 9 a.m. May 30, Green Valley Veterans Memorial, Delavan.

Flag Ceremony; 10 a.m. May 30, St. Mary's Cemetery, Delavan.

Flag Ceremony: 10:15 a.m. May 30, Prairie Rest Cemetery, Delavan.

Memorial Day Service; 11 a.m. May 30, Former National Guard Armory, 206 E. Third St., Delavan.

Heyworth

Memorial Day Service; 2 p.m. May 29, American Legion Hall, Main Street, Heyworth; the service will include the national anthem, pledge of allegiance, an invocation, a reading, a song, speakers, a poem, a benediction and refreshments; sponsored by Carl E. Miller American Legion Post 624, American Legion Auxiliary Post 624, S.A.L. Squadron 624 and Little Embry Rainey VFW Post 1559.

21 Gun Salute and Taps; 12:45 p.m. May 29, Randolph Township Cemetery, Heyworth.

21 Gun Salute and Taps; 1:15 p.m. May 29, Veterans Point, Main Street, Heyworth.

21 Gun Salute and Taps; 1:30 p.m. May 29, Heyworth Cemetery, Heyworth.

Pontiac

138th Rooks Creek Memorial Day Service; 2:15 p.m. service; 3 p.m. military salute in cemetery, May 29, Rooks Creek Cemetery, Route 116 West of Pontiac; bring chairs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.