Looking for a way to honor our veterans on Memorial Day? Here is a list of events happening in the area.

Bloomington

VFW Post 454 placing flags in cemeteries, Thursday, May 25: 8 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery; 8:30 a.m. at Park Hill Cemetery; 8 a.m. at St. Mary's, then to St. Joseph's and East Twin Grove.

Avenue of Flags; 8 a.m. May 26 through 8 a.m. June 18, Evergreen Memorial Center, Bloomington.

Hero's Memorial Tournament; all day Saturday, May 27, P.J. Irvin, 1601 McKay Drive, Bloomington; $50 per two-person team; raising money for the local Marine Corps League.

Memorial Day Parade; 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, step offs at Front and Center streets in downtown Bloomington and will finish at Miller Park on Wood Street.

Memorial Day Ceremony; 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, Miller Park Band Stand, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Communal Military Rites Ceremony; 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Monday, May 29, Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 302 E. Miller St., Bloomington.

Memorial Day Murph; 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, Five Alarm Fitness, 412 Olympia Drive, Bloomington.

DEKA Honor; 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, Dust2Glory Fitness, 716 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

Normal

Memorial Day Mass; 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, Holly Cross Cemetery, corner of College and Cottage avenues, Normal; to honor past and current military.

Danvers

Services honoring John H. Kraus; 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, Danvers Cemetery.

Lexington

Memorial Day Program; 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, American Legion Post #291, Lexington Community Center.

Pontiac

Memorial Day Service; 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, Southside Cemetery, 400 S. Locust St., Pontiac.

139th Rooks Creek Memorial Day Service; Sunday, May 28, service at 2:30 p.m. and military salute at 3 p.m., Rooks Creek Cemetery, Route 116 west of Pontiac.

Eureka

Memorial Day Parade; 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, stepping off from Eureka High School and ending at Olio Cemetery.

Memorial Day Service; 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, Olio Cemetery, with Dan Harrod as master of ceremonies and U.S. Air Force Veteran Rev. Tom Zobrist as guest speaker. Rain location: Eureka High School Auditorium.

Atlanta

Sausage and Pancake Breakfast; 8-10:30 a.m., Atlanta Fire Department.

Memorial Day Program; 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, outside Atlanta Public Library, with guest speaker Joe Schaler. Rain location: Atlanta Fire Department.

Lunch and dance performance, 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, Route 66 Park. Dance performance by Audra's Dance Studio and ribeye and pork chop sandwiches served by Rob Polen.

