IF YOU GO

WHAT: McLean County Museum of History's annual History Makers Gala

WHEN: Wednesday, June 21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., program begins at 6:15 p.m.

WHERE: Bone Student Center, Illinois State University

COST: $100 for the general public, $75 for Museum members. Table sponsorships are $1,500 for a table of eight and $750 for a half table.

TICKETS: Go on sale in April. Reservations can be made at the Museum in downtown Bloomington, by calling (309) 827-0428, or online at mchistory.org.