BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History has announced its History Makers for 2023.
Dotti Bushnell, Hank and Mary Campbell, Guy Fraker and Charles and Willie Halbert will be honored this summer at the museum's annual History Makers Gala. The annual awards recognize those whose contributions to the community have helped make it a better place to live.
The gala is set for Wednesday, June 21, at the Bone Student Center at Illinois State University.
Tickets will go on sale in April. Reservations can be made at the Museum in downtown Bloomington, by calling 309-827-0428, or online at mchistory.org. Tickets are $100 for the general public and $75 for Museum members. Table sponsorships are $1,500 for a table of eight and $750 for a half table. Table sponsors are recognized during the event.
Proceeds support the museum’s educational programs.
The 2022 history makers were Deanna Frautschi, Alan Bedell, Myra Gordon and George Gordon.