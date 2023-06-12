CLINTON — Ever want to meet the Clinton nuclear plant inspectors? Your chance is coming soon.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will host an in-person open house from 5 to 6 p.m. June 14 at the Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 118 W. Washington St. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the inspectors who report to the plant every day and other staff, according to a spokesperson for the commission.

There's good news to discuss, too: The commission determined that the Clinton plant operated safely during 2022. The plant, operated by Constellation Energy Generation, remains under the commission's baseline level of oversight, which still entails thousands of hours of inspection each year.

Plant inspections are performed by two resident inspectors and other specialist inspectors from the commission's office in Lisle and headquarters in Rockville, Md.

