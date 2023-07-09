Even as The Pantagraph's digital presence continues to evolve with products like the E-Edition and newly redeveloped mobile app, the print edition remains vital to the morning routines of thousands of readers.

Kat Baker is determined that routine will not be disrupted for the customers she has served since 2016.

Baker is The Pantagraph's Carrier of the Month, a new recognition for the men and women who work to deliver the print edition each morning. Assisted by her husband, Ryan Baker, she delivers about 325 papers a night across an area that includes Downs.

And she takes the job seriously. Baker places each newspaper in a plastic bag no matter the weather, lest it fall prey to morning dew and sprinkler systems. She has perfected a knot that customers can loosen easily with one finger, rather than having to tear into the plastic.

Years ago, one customer received a torn paper from a substitute carrier and promised to cancel if it ever arrived with a crease again; ever since, she has been folding that one newspaper in half instead of the standard three-way fold. She even gives out treats on holidays.

At a time when many would say it's hard to find people so committed to such details, what motivates Baker?

She credited her spirit of service to a military background: Her father served in the Navy for 26 years, her son is an Army veteran and Ryan Baker, her husband, is an Air Force veteran.

"It’s just the way I was brought up, that you take care of people and they take care of you," she said.

Folks on Kat Baker's route have certainly taken notice. "She has letters of recommendation sent to her thanking her from all her customers," said Robin Vandiver, Pantagraph operations manager.

The feeling goes both ways. "I do appreciate my customers very much, very very much," Kat Baker said. "They mean a lot to us."