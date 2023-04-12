NORMAL — Jerri Andrew told her staff at Mid-Central Community Action to nominate one of their clients for recognition from the ExtraOrdinary Women Project.

They didn't listen.

"I would like to thank you all for nominating me, my staff who didn't get the assignment right," Andrew joked after receiving the award herself on Tuesday night.

The ExtraOrdinary Women Project each quarter "recognizes the quiet efforts, tenacity and perseverance of those who identify as women in McLean County," according to its website.

Board member Shelley Bozarth explained that Andrew was selected because of her work with the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Mid-Central Community Action, and as a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy Reserves.

But Andrew was also chosen because of her unique personal journey.

"I was a foster kid when I was young," Andrew told The Pantagraph, "But I ended up in Bloomington by 10."

That was in 1974.

Bozarth said that Andrew had three children with the same man, but he left after their youngest was born.

It was then a friend suggested Andrew join the Navy Reserves, Bozarth said.

"I was only going to join the Reserves for a short period of time," Andrew said.

That was in 2000. Twenty-three years later, Andrew now holds the much-respected rank of Chief Petty Officer and has been activated and deployed several times, she said.

Andrew was deployed to Iraq with the Navy's Construction Battalions, aka the SeaBees.

Andrew said she was most recently deployed in 2020 to Maryland for a security detail, three months after she bought a house in Bloomington.

When Andrew is not wearing a uniform, she works at Mid-Central Community Action as the Community Service Block Grant coordinator, Bozarth said.

"As the block grant manager, her expertise rests in her creative fundraising ideas for (MCCA's) various programs and finding the perfect people to carry out all of her great ideas," Bozarth said.

Andrew told The Pantagraph that her office supported people who were struggling with rent, utilities and other expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of the CARES Act.

"The CARES (funding) is over, but we still have the community services block grant where we're still helping with utilities, rent, mortgage, schooling — we have scholarships, transportation back forth to work or back and forth to school," Andrew said.

She said they also coach their clients in finances.

"We have a whole department that is financial coaching to help people do better on their credit, increase their savings, try to get their finances together a little bit," Andrew said.

She said her staff "meet extraordinary ladies and coach them every day, trying to advance them our job at Mid-Central Community Action. And they do an amazing, amazing job ... I do know that I have an extraordinary staff."

Editor's note: this story will be updated.

