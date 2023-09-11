BLOOMINGTON — Meat cutters from across Illinois competed on the ice Monday for their shot to show their skills on the national stage — and win $25,000.

Thirteen competitors took part in the first round of Texas Roadhouse's Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge at Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington. All of the participants work as professional meat cutters at Texas Roadhouse restaurants.

"It came to life as a way to recognize our meat cutters and all their hard work, because they're all in that meat room every single day," said Amanda Rehrauer, regional marketing director for the restaurant chain.

Each of the competitors will cut about $1 million worth of meat in a year, she said, and will spend a total of seven or eight hours working in a 55-degree walk-in cooler.

To showcase their skills at the qualifiers, each participant received nearly 40 pounds of beef: one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye. They are judged on the quality of cuts, yield of meat and time it takes to cut.

Brian Bennett, 40, who works at Texas Roadhouse in Davenport, Iowa, was the winner, crowned Meat Cutter of the Year on Monday. As the top-scoring challenger in the region, he was awarded a $25,000 grand prize and will advance to the semifinals to compete for the opportunity to participate in the 2024 national competition in March.

The competition was previously held in Kenosha, Wisconsin, until it was brought to Bloomington to change the atmosphere and region from where they pull individuals, Rehrauer said.

The National Meat Cutting Challenge is part of Texas Roadhouse's Meat Hero Program, which was created in 2001 to recognize the daily efforts of meat cutters.

After the cutting was done, the meat from the day was to be delivered and used at the local Texas Roadhouse, 1713 E. Empire St., Bloomington, Rehrauer said.

The Bloomington restaurant was represented in Monday's competition by Santos Santiago, who said it was his second time in the ring. The 39-year-old said he has worked for 14 years as a professional meat cutter.

Santiago said he worked on his skills over the past year, but he knows that the region hosts a lot of talent in the field.

"It can be stressful but it's a great job," Santiago said. "Hopefully I can move forward."

Harold Hill, 47, and Damien Griffet, 23, who both live in Decatur and work at the Texas Roadhouse in Forsyth, said they hoped not only to showcase their skills, but also to advance them by learning from other professionals.

Hill, competing for the third year, said being in the chilled ice rink helps with creating the same environment as the walk-in cooler. A lot of his focus lies in appropriately trimming the meats and making sure he has the highest yield from his cuts, he said.

"I feel good, but then again it's up to the judges, so you can always feel good doing it, but later find out that you made a mistake," Hill said. "There's always one little thing."

First-time competitor Griffet said he often travels to different restaurant locations to train meat cutters. The competition represented an opportunity show off his skills for a change.

"You want to cut what the loin gives you," Griffet said. "If your ribeye naturally comes out at a certain length, then that's the length of steak you want to go for."

Bennett said he has been working as a meat cutter for 14 years and he keeps getting better as the years go on.

In his 12th competition, Bennett said the hardest part about cutting meat is developing a good knife technique in order to get the most precise and valuable cut each time.

"It's easy to turn your wrist one way or the other, and then in some cases, you don't get the steak you want," Bennet said. "That's what I find to be the hardest part to learn, and I try to teach people to keep your wrist locked and follow through with each cut."

George Foehrer, 29, who works at the Marion Texas Roadhouse location, said he has been with the company for nine years, starting in St. Louis as a busser and eventually stepping into the meat cutting position.

Foehrer said each cut can create opportunities to save an ounce or two and reduce waste.

"At the same time, I look at meat cutting not like a butchery where they take apart and break down the animal," Foehrer said. "This is almost like an art; we're forming these steaks out of blocks that we're then serving to our guests."

