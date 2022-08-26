McLean, Woodford counties receive $100K for natural area stewardship

LEXINGTON — Several ParkLands Foundation nature preserves in McLean and Woodford counties will be assisted by stewardship grants awarded by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The Illinois Natural Areas Stewardship grant program aims to increase the delivery of stewardship activities to natural areas protected by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission. For years, stewardship needs in natural areas have outpaced the ability to deliver these services by volunteer groups and government agencies.

ParkLands Foundation received about $100,000 to purchase a utility terrain vehicle and cargo trailer to support the mechanical and chemical removal of non-native invasive species and implement controlled burns.

The grant money also would enlist contractual services to support natural area management at Merwin Savanna Nature Preserve in McLean County, Ridgetop Hill Prairie Nature Preserve in Woodford County and Chinquapin Bluffs Land and Water Reserve in Woodford County.

In total, $500,000 was awarded for stewardship efforts at land trusts.