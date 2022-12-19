McLean, Tazewell GOP parties meet to fill House seat vacated by Sommer

BLOOMINGTON — The 88th Legislative District Committee will meet in Bloomington on Wednesday to review applications from candidates seeking to replace Rep. Keith Sommer, R-Morton.

Sommer announced his resignation on Dec. 1. Under state statute, vacancies created in the Illinois General Assembly must be filled within 30 days.

The candidate chosen to replace Sommer will be asked to serve through the General Assembly's lame duck session, which runs from Jan. 4 to 10. After that, newly elected representatives of the 103rd General Assembly will be inaugurated and seated. The selected candidate will not serve on the 103rd General Assembly.

To determine who will serve the remainder of Sommer's term, the chairs of the McLean and Tazewell Republican parties will meet at the McLean County headquarters to convene Wednesday's committee meeting. If necessary, interviews will be conducted the following Thursday.

“It is critical we have someone seated in the 87th district for the Lame Duck session,” Tazewell County GOP chair Jim Rule said in a news release. “It is an active session where the people of this district which includes much of both Tazewell and McLean counties must be represented.”

