McLean County YWCA seeks Women of Distinction nominations

BLOOMINGTON — The YWCA of McLean County on Monday will open nominations for its 33rd annual Women of Distinction Awards.

The awards ceremony will take place Oct. 27 at Illinois State University's Brown Ballroom. The program and award presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a social hour at 5:30 p.m.

The awards celebrate the achievements of women in the community who work to accomplish the YWCA's mission to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all, according to a news release. Women of Distinction are trailblazers in their professions, pathfinders for social justice and individuals on the rise.

Nominations will close at noon Friday, Sept. 9. Nomination categories include business/education, community leadership, human services, mission impact, STEAM, promise and community key.

Applications for the Kaitlyn M. Erdman Memorial WINGS Scholarship will also open Monday. WINGS stands for "a woman to improve her skills for a notable purpose which allows her to grow professionally and achieve success."

Scholarship recipients are awarded up to $1,500 to pursue professional development. Funds can be used to cover tuition, workshops, conferences, seminars and other related expenses.

To nominate a Woman of Distinction, apply for a WINGS award or learn how to become a sponsor, visit ywcamclean.org/womenofdistinction. Nomination forms can be submitted online or are available to download.