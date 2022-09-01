McLean County weighs $97K lead abatement contract for museum

BLOOMINGTON — A $97,000 contract for lead abatement services at the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St. in Bloomington, will be up for a county board vote later this month.

According to a memo from McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor, local engineering firm Ideal Environmental completed a request for proposal for the abatement project on behalf of the county.

Two proposals were received by the Aug. 16 deadline. The low bid came from American Asbestos Abatement LLC, doing business as Midwest Service Group out of Missouri, for $97,340.

Taylor said the museum staff believe operations could be shifted to other parts of the museum while the abatement is performed.

"They will probably vacate (the staff) floor by floor as they are repairing the spaces that need the abatement," Taylor said. "And then after that abatement is done, the plaster company is coming in to replace the plaster."

The lead abatement is estimated to take about three weeks, but it could take several weeks until the plaster repairs are dry enough to paint over, Taylor said. The hope is that the entire project can be completed by the end of the calendar year.

Taylor added that the project would be funded entirely by the county's American Rescue Plan Act reserves.

The McLean County Property Committee voiced no objections to the project during its Thursday meeting.

The project now will come before the county's executive committee on Sept. 12 before a vote from the full board the following Thursday.

The county property committee also were in support of a $119,000 bid from Ragland Buildings to construct a new boat rental and bait shop at Comlara Park in Hudson.

Ragland Buildings' proposal includes $89,200 to construct the new building and another $24,945 for excavation services needed to prepare the site. Wayne Litwiller Excavating would perform the excavating work.