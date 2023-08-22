NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 announced all junior high outdoor games and practices scheduled for Tuesday are canceled because of high temperatures expected in the afternoon.
Coaches will notify parents if they plan to have indoor practice time. Parents are asked to contact their child's school for questions.
High school games and practices have also been adjusted. Depending on the sport, they will either be canceled, moved to a later time or held indoors. Coaches will communicate plans with parents and players.
Photos: Unit 5 Senior March at Grove Elementary School
Normal Community High School seniors Claire Strupp, left, and Emma Conover celebrate their graduation on Wednesday by returning to their elementary school, Grove Elementary. Many of the 30 Unit 5 seniors who visited Grove on Wednesday did a similar walk at the school when they graduated from fifth grade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community High School students including Kimberly Novy, front, walk down the halls at Grove Elementary School on Wednesday to celebrate their graduation.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
More than 30 Unit 5 seniors pose for a photo on Wednesday outside Grove Elementary School. The graduating seniors all attended Grove.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Senior Marissa Rossbach, right, takes a photo with first grade instructor Kim Carlock on Wednesday at Grove Elementary School. Carlock has been teaching at Grove for 22 years.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Skylar Dixon, left, talks with school nurse Susy Marcum on Wednesday after more than 30 graduating students from Unit 5 schools visited Grove Elementary School. Dixon, a senior at Normal Community High School, plans to attend Illinois State University to become a registered nurse. Marcum has worked at Grove for 22 years.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
