NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 announced all junior high outdoor games and practices scheduled for Tuesday are canceled because of high temperatures expected in the afternoon.

Coaches will notify parents if they plan to have indoor practice time. Parents are asked to contact their child's school for questions.

High school games and practices have also been adjusted. Depending on the sport, they will either be canceled, moved to a later time or held indoors. Coaches will communicate plans with parents and players.

Photos: Unit 5 Senior March at Grove Elementary School