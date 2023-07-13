BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History will dedicate a new historical marker at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20.

The marker is to share the stories of Normal's early African American residents and mark the location of the Simon Malone home on the southeast corner of Kingsley Junior High, 303 Kingsley St.

Malone was one of the first African American residents in Normal and the first Black man to build a home in the area. He built his home in 1865 at 405 Kingsley Ave., the same year the township was founded.

The home burned down in a fire in 1981 and Normal's Human Relations Committee memorialized it the following year. Changes in Illinois Department of Transportation regulations led to the marker's removal.

The re-creation of the marker was named a priority by the museum in its 2022 Historic Marker Matching Gift Initiative. The marker is in collaboration with the Illinois State Historical Society, the Town of Normal and McLean County Unit 5.

Visit mchistory.org for more information.

