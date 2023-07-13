BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History will dedicate a new historical marker at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20.
The marker is to share the stories of Normal's early African American residents and mark the location of the Simon Malone home on the southeast corner of Kingsley Junior High, 303 Kingsley St.
Malone was one of the first African American residents in Normal and the first Black man to build a home in the area. He built his home in 1865 at 405 Kingsley Ave., the same year the township was founded.
The home burned down in a fire in 1981 and Normal's Human Relations Committee memorialized it the following year. Changes in Illinois Department of Transportation regulations led to the marker's removal.
The re-creation of the marker was named a priority by the museum in its 2022 Historic Marker Matching Gift Initiative. The marker is in collaboration with the Illinois State Historical Society, the Town of Normal and McLean County Unit 5.
Tom Eder, left, and Carolyn Yockey close out the 2023 History Makers Gala on Wednesday. The event marked the end of Eder's tenure as president of the McLean County Museum of History Board, a role now filled by Yockey.
Charles Halbert, left, and Willie Halbert speak to the crowd after being honored on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Sarah McManus, left, holds the microphone for her mother, Dottie Bushnell, on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Bob Lenz, left, introduces Guy Fraker on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Bob Lenz, left, and Guy Fraker pose with the award on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Hank and Mary Campbell are recognized on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Hank and Mary Campbell on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Hank Campbell speaks after being honored on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Illinois Voices Theatre's Cristen Monson, left, and Eden Susong perform on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Illinois Voices Theatre's Jennifer Rusk, left to right, Cristen Monson and Eden Susong on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Julie Emig, executive director of the McLean County Museum of History, speaks on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Mary Campbell on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University.
Timothy Mark Harris, left, introduces Charles Halbert on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala. Halbert and his wife, Willie, were recognized for long efforts to advocate for justice and equality in Bloomington-Normal.
McLean County Museum of History Board President Tom Eder, left, and Executive Director Julie Emig address the hundreds of attendees at the 2023 History Makers Gala.
Willie and Charles Halbert smile on Wednesday as they are honored during the 2023 History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom at Illinois State University.
Charles and Willie Halbert, center, pose for a photo with Timothy Mark Harris and Karin Harris on Wednesday at the 2023 History Makers Gala. The Harrises delivered remarks honoring the Halberts during the event, held at Illinois State University's Brown Ballroom.
Willie Halbert reacts on Wednesday during the 2023 History Makers Gala, where she and her husband were recognized for their contributions to the Bloomington-Normal community.
