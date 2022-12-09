McLean County stays at medium COVID level, adds 2 deaths

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County
remains at a medium COVID-19 community level and added two more deaths from the illness.
On Friday, the
McLean County Health Department reported 294 new cases of COVID from Dec. 2 through Thursday.
China is loosening its strict COVID-19 restrictions following protests, but that comes with an increased risk of catching the virus in the country. Experts warn that if the population isn't properly vaccinated, another variant could emerge.
The two deaths include one man in his 90s and one woman in her 50s, neither of which were associated with long-term care, health officials said. The deaths brings the county up to 410 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. There have been 62,102 total probable and confirmed cases.
Statewide, there were 21,404 new cases and 56 deaths in the past week,
according to the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday.
McLean County is one of 45 counties in the state at a medium level, with another 29 counties, including Champaign, Logan and Tazewell, at a high level. Woodford, DeWitt and Ford counties are also at a medium level. The community level is determined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics.
At medium level, the CDC recommends that high-risk people and those living with them consider wearing a mask in indoor public spaces. The federal, state and local health agencies continue to recommend people get vaccinated, including with staying up to date on booster shots.
Vaccines from MCHD can be scheduled by calling 309-888-5435 for adults and 309-888-5455 for children.
The country health department also continues to offer COVID testing. Next week's schedule is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is walk in and is now at the health department in room 400E at 200 W. Front St., in Bloomington.
The MCHD update noted that tests can be obtained through Project ACT (Access to COVID Tests) at
accesscovidtests.org. There is a tool on that page to see if tests are available for specific ZIP codes, and some Bloomington-Normal codes do qualify. ZIP codes were selected based on the CDC's social vulnerability index and COVID burden, the Project ACT website said.
The FDA has also extended the expiration dates for iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests, which could be ordered through the federal government. New expiration dates by lot number, which are listed on the box, can be found at
accesscovidtests.org.
On December 8, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Omicron-updated COVID shots for children as young as 6 months old.
U.S. States With the Largest Increase in Labor Productivity Over the Last Decade
Photo Credit: Dusan Petkovic / Shutterstock
After an apparent boom during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, labor productivity in the U.S. economy has been underwhelming since. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported declining
labor productivity for three of the last five quarters, and the most recent report only found growth of 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022.
The dramatic increase in productivity during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic was in part a function of
which workers were working. Jobs that have lower levels of labor productivity—measured as real output per labor hour—were more likely to confront layoffs or reductions in hours. In contrast, jobs in fields that are measured as highly economically productive often transitioned more easily to remote work.
Now, many companies in productive fields are shedding workers. Major companies like Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft—which operate in the technology field, a field that generates a high amount of outputs relative to labor costs—have announced
large layoffs in 2022. Simultaneously, the labor market remains tight in other industries that are not as economically productive.
These trends in the composition and productivity of the labor market are significant indicators for the U.S. economy. Producing more goods and services with less labor helps businesses generate profit, expands choices and lowers prices for consumers, and can theoretically raise wages for workers. However, on the latter count, data shows that the relationship between productivity and wage growth has become weaker over time.
Productivity and wages have steadily diverged since the 1970s
From the 1940s to the early 1970s, steady growth in labor productivity tracked closely with growth in real hourly compensation. However, over the last half-century, the rate of growth for labor productivity has continued to increase, while wage growth has stagnated. As a result, there is now a gap between productivity and wages. While productivity has grown by nearly 450% since the late 1940s, real hourly wages have grown by only 229% over the same period.
Productivity has grown faster than compensation in nearly every sector
The phenomenon of the
productivity-compensation gap is apparent in sectors across the economy. Nearly every industry shows a faster rate of growth in productivity than in wages over the last few decades, with finance and the arts being the major exceptions.
The information sector stands out as the industry with the largest gap: since 1987, the information sector has averaged 12% annual growth in productivity but just 3.3% growth in wages annually. With advances around computing, internet access, mobile devices, and more making technology an essential part of life and commerce, productivity in related information businesses has exploded. The information industry has had faster annual wage growth than any other sector, but even with that being the case, productivity gains easily outpace wage increases in recent years.
Washington has experienced the largest productivity gains over the past decade
Differences in industry composition also help explain the places where productivity gains have been most pronounced recently. Washington and California, two states that have economies that are highly dependent on the information sector, respectively rank first and third in the percentage change in labor productivity over the last decade at 32.2% and 28.4%. Meanwhile, five states have actually seen negative growth in productivity in recent years. At the bottom of the list is Wyoming, where labor productivity declined by 5.1%.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To identify the states with the largest increase in labor productivity over the last decade, researchers at
HowtoHome.com calculated the percentage change in the BLS labor productivity index between 2011 and 2021. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater change in real value-added output was ranked higher.
Here are the states with the largest increase in labor productivity over the last decade.
15. Pennsylvania
Percentage change in labor productivity: +12.6% Percentage change in real value-added output: +16.6% Percentage change in hours worked: +3.6% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +13.7%
14. Iowa
Photo Credit: Suzanne Tucker / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +13.9% Percentage change in real value-added output: +18.7% Percentage change in hours worked: +4.2% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +14.1%
13. Texas
Photo Credit: CK Foto / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +14.7% Percentage change in real value-added output: +37.7% Percentage change in hours worked: +20.1% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +14.0%
12. Utah
Photo Credit: photo.ua / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +15.4% Percentage change in real value-added output: +51.4% Percentage change in hours worked: +31.2% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +27.4%
11. New Mexico
Photo Credit: turtix / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +15.5% Percentage change in real value-added output: +15.7% Percentage change in hours worked: +0.2% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +19.0%
10. Oregon
Photo Credit: Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +16.4% Percentage change in real value-added output: +34.9% Percentage change in hours worked: +15.9% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +19.3%
9. New York
Photo Credit: Lukas Uher / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +18.0% Percentage change in real value-added output: +20.9% Percentage change in hours worked: +2.5% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +18.8%
8. Colorado
Photo Credit: photo.ua / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +18.0% Percentage change in real value-added output: +40.0% Percentage change in hours worked: +18.7% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +23.5%
7. Nebraska
Photo Credit: DomVisuals / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +18.3% Percentage change in real value-added output: +22.4% Percentage change in hours worked: +3.5% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +22.7%
6. Massachusetts
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +19.1% Percentage change in real value-added output: +28.5% Percentage change in hours worked: +7.8% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +15.7%
5. New Hampshire
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +19.3% Percentage change in real value-added output: +27.3% Percentage change in hours worked: +6.7% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +21.6%
4. Kansas
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +20.2% Percentage change in real value-added output: +21.4% Percentage change in hours worked: +1.0% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +15.6%
3. California
Photo Credit: yhelfman / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +28.4% Percentage change in real value-added output: +48.9% Percentage change in hours worked: +16.0% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +27.7%
2. North Dakota
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +30.3% Percentage change in real value-added output: +34.2% Percentage change in hours worked: +3.0% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +12.3%
1. Washington
Photo Credit: Jeremy Janus / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +32.2% Percentage change in real value-added output: +56.6% Percentage change in hours worked: +18.5% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +28.8%
