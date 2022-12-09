McLean County stays at medium COVID level, adds 2 deaths

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County remains at a medium COVID-19 community level and added two more deaths from the illness.

On Friday, the McLean County Health Department reported 294 new cases of COVID from Dec. 2 through Thursday.

The two deaths include one man in his 90s and one woman in her 50s, neither of which were associated with long-term care, health officials said. The deaths brings the county up to 410 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. There have been 62,102 total probable and confirmed cases.

Statewide, there were 21,404 new cases and 56 deaths in the past week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday.

McLean County is one of 45 counties in the state at a medium level, with another 29 counties, including Champaign, Logan and Tazewell, at a high level. Woodford, DeWitt and Ford counties are also at a medium level. The community level is determined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics.

At medium level, the CDC recommends that high-risk people and those living with them consider wearing a mask in indoor public spaces. The federal, state and local health agencies continue to recommend people get vaccinated, including with staying up to date on booster shots.

Vaccines from MCHD can be scheduled by calling 309-888-5435 for adults and 309-888-5455 for children.

The country health department also continues to offer COVID testing. Next week's schedule is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is walk in and is now at the health department in room 400E at 200 W. Front St., in Bloomington.

The MCHD update noted that tests can be obtained through Project ACT (Access to COVID Tests) at accesscovidtests.org. There is a tool on that page to see if tests are available for specific ZIP codes, and some Bloomington-Normal codes do qualify. ZIP codes were selected based on the CDC's social vulnerability index and COVID burden, the Project ACT website said.

The FDA has also extended the expiration dates for iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests, which could be ordered through the federal government. New expiration dates by lot number, which are listed on the box, can be found at accesscovidtests.org.

