McLean County Sheriff's Office, Bloomington police issue collision alert

UPDATE — 3 P.M. THURSDAY

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department declared a collision alert Thursday afternoon during snowfall conditions.

A press release from BPD said all drivers involved in collisions without injuries, and when all vehicles are drivable, should exchange home addresses, contact information and insurance information. Both parties must report the crash to BPD headquarters at 305 S. East St. in Bloomington within five days of the crash.

City officers in Bloomington asked the public to drive safely.

ORIGINAL POST

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office issued a collision alert Thursday amid winter storm conditions.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said for minor crashes involving just property damage, drivers should exchange insurance information and report the collision to the sheriff’s office within 48 hours of the alert’s end.

Deputies said they will continue to respond to crashes involving injuries or vehicles disabled on the road that present a hazard.

As of mid-afternoon Thursday, the Bloomington and Normal police departments said they are still responding to any crashes in the city and town.

Sheriff's deputies urged drivers to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary for them to travel. The Facebook post said roads are becoming slick and drifts are building up and making it difficult to maneuver roadways.

Cathy Beck, director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, echoed calls from the sheriff’s office to avoid travel unless necessary.

She told The Pantagraph that visibility on the interstate is limited, as conditions are very windy. Beck reminded drivers to be alert.

She also advised that people make sure their headlights and taillights are turned on when driving.

