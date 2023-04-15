BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Sheriff's Department has received a $10,000 donation to purchase a K-9 officer.
The Prairieland Standard Schnauzer Club of Central Illinois and the Corn Belt Kennel Club presented the donation to sheriff's department on Tuesday.
The majority of the funds came through the American Kennel Club Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop Matching Grant Program, which is awarding 250 grants in the amount of $7,500 to police and sheriff departments across the U.S. for them to purchase police dogs. To be eligible, local dog kennel clubs had to match the award with an additional $2,500, for a total donation amount of $10,000.
The most commonly purchased police dogs are the Belgian malinois, German shepherd and Labrador retriever, with costs ranging from $8,000 to $15,000, according to the local kennel clubs. Training for a K-9 involves an initial handlers' course lasting six to 12 weeks.
The McLean County Sheriff's Department currently has two K-9 officers and both are dual purpose, meaning they are trained for two functions: looking for narcotics and for patrol.
The two local kennel clubs intend to raise funds for the purchase of additional equipment and gear needed for the new K-9, such as animal transport, officer gear protection when training dogs, and harnesses and leashes. A GoFundMe account has been established at gofund.me/21d95222 to support the purchase of those additional items for the new dog purchased by the sheriff’s department.
