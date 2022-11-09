McLean County sees steady increase in voter registration, turnout

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's political engagement is growing as the number of registered voters and ballots cast have steadily increased over the years.

McLean County has two election bodies: the Bloomington Election Commission, which handles voters living within city limits, and the McLean County Clerk's Office for everyone else in the county.

While the percentage of voter turnout has remained relatively steady for the past four midterm elections, the number of votes cast has significantly increased.

In 2010, the number of ballots counted by both election authorities totaled 52,944. On Tuesday, that number jumped to 64,520.

In 2018, the most recent gubernatorial election, there were 61,483 registered voters in McLean County and 49,690 in Bloomington, totaling 111,173.

This year, the difference between the two was smaller, with 59,448 registered voters in the county and 54,429 in Bloomington, totaling 113,877.

Since 2010, the Bloomington Election Commission has added more than 10,000 registered voters, and the county has added less than 6,000.

Still, strictly looking at the percent of voter turnout, County Clerk Kathy Michael said, "It's pretty on par."

Michael, who won reelection Tuesday night, said gubernatorial races and midterms have seen more advertising money over the years. "Money can buy interest," she said, "and I don't think that's a bad thing."

Bloomington Election Commission Executive Director Luke Stremlau said Tuesday's turnout was "pretty standard."

"I was expecting a little bit higher turnout," he said, though he also noted there were not a lot of "controversial" issues on the Illinois ballot this year.

Bloomington's voter percentage was around 52.4%, and Stremlau said he had hoped to reach 60 to 65%. He added that around one-fifth of the ballots were early voting or mail-in.

McLean County's voter percentage this year was 60.5%.

Past 4 midterms - McLean County Ballots cast 2010 - 29,163

2014 - 28,315

2018 - 37,649

2022 - 35,980

Past 4 midterms - Bloomington Ballots cast 2010 - 23,781

2014 - 22,691

2018 - 30,438

2022 - 28,540