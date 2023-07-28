BLOOMINGTON — The All Our Kids Early Childhood Networks is working to assess the needs of parents and young children in McLean County.
The goal is to create an updated strategic plan to meet those needs. The AOK Network and the McLean County Health Department is seeking parents of children ages birth to 5 years, or parents who are currently pregnant, to take an online survey.
The five-minute survey is available in both English and Spanish, and aimed at parents or caregivers in two age groups: a child up to age 2, and a child aged 2 to 5 years.
Some questions include "What position do you lay your baby down to sleep?", "Does anyone smoke in your home?", "Is there a grocery store within 5 miles of your home?" and more.
Participation is voluntary and information is kept confidential, with only the county name and ZIP code required.
Spring flowers are nice but they affect 81 million Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies. With climate change becoming more and more evident, allergy season is reportedly starting 20 days earlier and lasting 10 days longer than it did in the 90’s, according to the US Department of Agriculture and the University of Utah. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Photos: Emergency crews train on air disaster readiness at Bloomington airport
061222-blm-loc-1training.JPG
Firefighters train in a full-scale airport emergency exercise Saturday at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-2training.JPG
Airport crash tender fire engines respond in training at a full-scale airport emergency exercise Saturday at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-3training.JPG
Firefighters train in a full-scale airport emergency exercise Saturday at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-4training.JPG
A mock patient is walked away from a simulation airplane disaster scene Saturday by a Bloomington firefighter/paramedic during a drill at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-5training.JPG
A volunteer acting as a disaster victim is wearing fake wounds for emergency crews to triage during a full-scale exercise Saturday at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-6training.JPG
Emergency crews tend to a mock patient "impaled" by debris during a simulated air disaster drill Saturday at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-7training.JPG
Firefighters use rescue equipment to drag away a mock patient from a simulated airplane disaster scene Saturday during a drill at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-8training.jpg
An airplane passes in the background of a training drill Saturday at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
