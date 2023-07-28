BLOOMINGTON — The All Our Kids Early Childhood Networks is working to assess the needs of parents and young children in McLean County.

The goal is to create an updated strategic plan to meet those needs. The AOK Network and the McLean County Health Department is seeking parents of children ages birth to 5 years, or parents who are currently pregnant, to take an online survey.

The five-minute survey is available in both English and Spanish, and aimed at parents or caregivers in two age groups: a child up to age 2, and a child aged 2 to 5 years.

Some questions include "What position do you lay your baby down to sleep?", "Does anyone smoke in your home?", "Is there a grocery store within 5 miles of your home?" and more.

The survey is available at redcap.healthinstitute.illinois.edu/surveys.

Participation is voluntary and information is kept confidential, with only the county name and ZIP code required.

Photos: Emergency crews train on air disaster readiness at Bloomington airport 061222-blm-loc-1training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-2training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-3training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-4training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-5training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-6training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-7training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-8training.jpg