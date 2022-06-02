McLean County Salvation Army seeking fan donations

BLOOMINGTON — The Salvation Army of McLean County is accepting monetary donations and fans to distribute to community members without air conditioning.

New fans and monetary donations are needed immediately and will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Corps Community Center, 611 W. Washington St., Bloomington. The Mason Street entrance should be used. Donations can also be made online at sabloomington.org.

Fans will be given out Tuesday, June 14, from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday, June 16, from 2 to 5 p.m., to seniors age 60 and older, and individuals with a documented medical condition that warrants a fan. Distribution will be open to anyone in need of a fan on Tuesday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday, June 23, from 2 to 5 p.m. Anyone who received a fan in 2021 is not eligible to receive a fan this year due to budget limits.

Fans will be distributed at the Family Services Office at 611 W. Washington St. in Bloomington. Guests are asked to enter the alley from Oak Street, heading west. Recipients need to bring a photo ID and a current piece of mail.

Call 309-829-9476 for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

