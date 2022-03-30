McLean County residents: Here's where to drop off electronics for recycling

NORMAL — Self-service electronics recycling drop off for McLean County residents will take place 8 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday morning of each month, including April 2.

This is in addition to the regular drop off hours available from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Drop-off is available at the Town of Normal Public Works, 1301 Warriner St. in Normal.

Items may include computers, monitors, electronic keyboards, televisions, scanners, fax machines, copiers, cell phones, video recorders, cameras and more. The items do not need to work in order to be recycled. There will be signage to indicate where each type of electronic should be placed.

Items containing Freon, such as mini refrigerators and dehumidifiers, will not be accepted.

A list of acceptable items can be found at normal.org. Do not drop off equipment outside of operating hours.

Drop off is not available for businesses or residents outside of McLean County.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.