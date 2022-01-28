McLean County reports 381 new COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — Coronavirus cases continue to slow, with the McLean County Health Department on Friday announcing 381 new cases.

Despite reporting fewer cases than in previous weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still indicates the county is experiencing a high community transmission rate.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 9.5% through Thursday, the health department reported.

No new COVID-related deaths were reported Friday, leaving that total at 333.

As of Friday, 2,584 people in McLean County are isolating at home and 375 have been released from isolation since Thursday, the health department reported.

McLean County hospitals reported 24 residents are hospitalized due to the virus. There are a total 36 people hospitalized in McLean County due to the virus, and local hospitals are reporting 81% of intensive care unit beds are in use, and 95% of total beds are full.

Carle Health in a Facebook post said Friday that 26 COVID patients were in Carle BroMenn Medical Center and two of those were in the ICU. This indicates 10 COVID patients were hospitalized at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center at the time of MCHD's report.

MCHD continues to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Clinics for ages 12 and older will be held Monday from noon to 2:45 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington.

A clinic for children ages 5 to 11 will be held Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena. Appointments are preferred.

People can pre-register for the clinics at health.mcleancounty.gov, or by calling the health department's COVID-19 call center at 309-888-5600 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Around 257,842 vaccines have been administered in McLean County and 58.92% of the county's total population is fully vaccinated, according to the health department.

As of Friday morning, 257,512 vaccines have been administered in Illinois since Jan. 21 for a total 20,423,100 vaccinations, the IDPH reported. More than 75% of the state's total population has received at least one vaccination dose, and 66% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 123,812 new coronavirus cases and 843 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 21.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234.

