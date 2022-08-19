McLean County reports 334 new COVID-19 cases

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported another 334 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 58,672 since the pandemic began.

No new COVID-related deaths were reported in the past week, leaving that total at 388.

Individuals in their 20s made up the highest number of new COVID cases with 60, followed by people in their 30s with 49, and people in their 50s with 48.

Although cases are up over last week, McLean County dropped back down to a low community level.

At this level, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that individuals and households stay up to date on their vaccinations and boosters and maintain improved ventilation through indoor spaces.

For those who are immunocompromised or at a higher risk for severe disease, the CDC recommends having a plan for rapid testing and talking to a health care provider about oral antivirals, PrEP and monocolonal antibodies.

CDC data also showed 9.3 new county hospital admissions for COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the seven-day period ending Tuesday, which is up from last week. But in a seven-day period ending Wednesday, there were an average of 160.92 new cases per 100,000 people, which is down from last week.

A total of 298,333 doses of of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the county. As of Friday, 63.15% of the population are fully vaccinated and 65.46% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 42 counties in the state remain at a high community level for the virus, including nearby Champaign and Ford counties.

Another 39 counties are at the medium community level, including Tazewell and Macon counties.

MCHD continues to offer COVID vaccines, including boosters, to those who qualify. Everyone 6 months and older is now eligible for the vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, call 309-888-5435 for adults and 309-888-5455 for children.

The next testing clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Wednesday at the McLean County Customer Service Center on East Street between Front and Washington streets.

Walk-ups are welcome, but people can also register in advance at health.mcleancountyil.gov.