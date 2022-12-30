McLean County reports 3 new COVID deaths in 2 weeks

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Friday reported 393 new cases of COVID-19 and three COVID-related deaths over the last two weeks.

COVID claimed the lives of a male in his 40s, a female in her 60s and a female in her 80s. None of these individuals were associated with long-term care, according to an MCHD news release.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLean County to 62,792 since the pandemic began, and the total number of COVID-related deaths to 415.

The Centers for Disease Control reported that McLean County is at low COVID-19 community level and advised residents to remain up to date on their vaccines and boosters, maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces and follow CDC isolation and quarantine procedures if exposed to or having symptoms of COVID-19.

However, the CDC also reports that 54 Illinois counties are at an elevated level of COVID-19.

Five Illinois counties are at a high community level, which is down from 33 a week ago. However, a total of 49 counties, including Tazewell and Ford, still are at a medium level.

The Illinois Department of Public health announced last week that as of the end of 2022, it will be shifting from daily reporting of COVID-19 cases and deaths to weekly reporting. Weekly data will be reported on Wednesdays for the week ending the previous Sunday.

Starting Jan. 3, MCHD will offer free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Wednesday at the health department building on 200 W. Front St. Participants should not consume food or drink for one hour before the test.

MCHD also continues to offer COVID vaccines and boosters, including the bivalent vaccine. To schedule an adult vaccine, call 309-888-5435; to schedule a child vaccine, call 309-888-5455.

To find other locations offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, visit vaccines.gov.

