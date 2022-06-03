McLean County reports 3 COVID deaths, moves to 'high' community level

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County is now at a high community level for COVID-19, meaning there is potential strain on the health care system, according to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Friday, the
McLean County Health Department reported 495 new cases since May 27, and 15 hospital admissions between May 25 and May 31. That translates to a case rate of 298.51 per 100,000 people between May 26 and June 1
The county is considered to be at a high COVID-19 community level based on CDC measures of new cases per 100,000 people, admissions per 100,000, and the percentage of hospital beds used for COVID-19 patients.
With 96 cases, people in their 20s represent a majority of new cases this past week, followed by 86 cases among people in their 30s, 75 cases among those in their 40s, and another 75 among those in their 50s.
The health department did report three new COVID-19 deaths last week, bringing the total number of deaths to 377. The new deaths included a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s (one of whom was associated with long-term care), and a woman in her 70s who was not associated with long-term care.
There have been 54,074 total COVID-19 cases in the county to date.
On May 27, MCHD reported 655 new cases in the week prior, and 16 hospitalizations.
At a high community level, the CDC recommends wearing a well-fitted mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status and especially for those who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease.
A "low" designation would require fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 people, fewer than 10 new hospital admissions per 100,000 population, and less than 10% of staffed inpatient beds being used by COVID-19 patients.
Statewide, the
Illinois Department of Public Health of Friday reported 32,605 new cases of COVID-19 since May 27, along with 47 COVID-related deaths. There are 19 counties in the state at a high community level and 31 at a medium community level.
The counties a high community level include Fulton, Knox, Logan, Mason, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford in Central Illinois and Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Boone, Lee, Stephenson, and Winnebago in northern Illinois.
IDPH and MCHD continue to encourage people to keep up with their COVID-19 vaccinations. Primary vaccinations, along with first and second boosters for those who qualify, are offered through MCHD. Adults can schedule a vaccination with MCHD by calling 309-888-5435; children's appointments can be made by calling 309-888-5455. Other vaccine locations can be found at
vaccines.gov.
In McLean County, 62.73% of the population is fully vaccinated, compared to 64.98% statewide, MCHD's update said.
MCHD is now offering COVID-19 testing clinics at the McLean County Customer Service Center in downtown Bloomington, on East Street between Front and Washington streets. Residents can register on site, or online in advance at
health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options.
The next testing clinics are scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Cities with the biggest increase in mortgage loans since COVID-19
Cities With the Biggest Increase in Mortgage Loans Since COVID-19
Photo Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock
Much of the housing market made a forced pit stop during the COVID-19 lockdowns of March 2020, but by that summer it was on track and running red hot. The upswing ran contrary to conventional wisdom, and the pandemic-related lull in home sales that some experts expected never materialized. The opposite happened; both mortgage applications and home sales in the U.S. increased in 2020, exceeding those of the pre-pandemic year prior by considerable margins in many locales.
Data from the
National Association of Realtors shows that while COVID-19 put a dent in the first-quarter homes sales of 2020, the rebound was enough to top 2019 numbers; existing-home sales in 2020 were up 5.6% over 2019. Data from the Census Bureau shows a similar trend for new home sales, which dropped sharply in March and April of 2020 before rising sharply at the end of 2020 and then recovering to more normal levels in 2021. This atypical jump in home sales—noteworthy at any time, much less during a pandemic—was driven in part by historically low interest rates, and the fact that all signs said these rates would go up in the near future.
Shutterstock
New home sales have climbed at a rate not seen since before the Great Recession
Another factor was that a new cohort of homebuyers entered the market, thanks to telecommuting. According to
Zillow, the pandemic helped to create nearly two million new potential homebuyers in 2020; renters who worked in metropolitan areas where housing costs are high were suddenly free to live in areas where they could afford homes. Around half of these new telecommuters were Millennials between the ages of 26 and 40, in their prime years for starting families and buying homes. This work-from-home trend looks to be continual and, in many cases, permanent. Gallup data shows that in September 2021, 45% of full-time employees worked fully or partly remotely. That percentage increased to 67% among white-collar workers, with 41% of that group reporting that they worked exclusively from home. And nine out of 10 remote workers said they anticipate working remotely going forward.
Changes in mortgage applications by age and income
Inextricably linked, home sales and home mortgage applications followed similar trend lines over the course of 2020: both went up. Nationally, from 2019 to 2020, there was a 9.0% increase in mortgage applications. At the state level, a significant number of Northeast locales far outpaced the national average, including Connecticut with a 24.9% rise in mortgage applications, Vermont (+18.5%), Maine (+18.3%), Delaware (+16.9%), and New Jersey (+12.8%). Additionally, mountain states such as Montana, Utah, and Idaho also reported sharp jumps in mortgages in 2020.
Connecucit and Montana reported the largest increases in mortgage applications during COVID
These trends extend to the local level. The Northeastern metropolitan areas of Augusta-Waterville, ME, Lebanon, NH, East Stroudsburg, PA, as well as the Connecticut metropolises of Torrington and Bridgeport reported some of the largest increases in mortgage applications at the local level. Similarly, the Mountain state locations of Kalispell, MT and Idaho Falls, ID experienced greater than 30% increases year over year.
The data used in this analysis is from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council’s
. Only conventional, home purchase loans were considered. To determine the locations with the biggest increase in mortgage loans since COVID-19, researchers at Home Mortgage Disclosure Act Inspection Support Network calculated the percentage change in mortgage applications from 2019 to 2020.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas with the biggest increases in mortgage loans since COVID-19.
Small and midsize metros with biggest increase in mortgage loans since COVID
15. Jacksonville, FL
Photo Credit: CHARLES MORRA / Shutterstock
Percentage change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +10.9% Total change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +2,151 Total mortgage applications (2020): 21,943 Total mortgage applications (2019): 19,792 Mortgage loan approval rate (2020): 85.6% Mortgage loan approval rate (2019): 86.0%
Shutterstock
14. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Percentage change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +11.1% Total change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +3,514 Total mortgage applications (2020): 35,257 Total mortgage applications (2019): 31,743 Mortgage loan approval rate (2020): 92.2% Mortgage loan approval rate (2019): 92.7%
Shutterstock
13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Percentage change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +11.1% Total change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +9,214 Total mortgage applications (2020): 92,310 Total mortgage applications (2019): 83,096 Mortgage loan approval rate (2020): 88.4% Mortgage loan approval rate (2019): 89.0%
Shutterstock
12. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
Photo Credit: Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Percentage change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +11.2% Total change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +3,274 Total mortgage applications (2020): 32,464 Total mortgage applications (2019): 29,190 Mortgage loan approval rate (2020): 91.2% Mortgage loan approval rate (2019): 91.9%
Shutterstock
11. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +11.3% Total change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +1,694 Total mortgage applications (2020): 16,746 Total mortgage applications (2019): 15,052 Mortgage loan approval rate (2020): 89.5% Mortgage loan approval rate (2019): 89.8%
Shutterstock
10. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
Photo Credit: Andrew Yoshiki / Shutterstock
Percentage change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +11.3% Total change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +2,321 Total mortgage applications (2020): 22,883 Total mortgage applications (2019): 20,562 Mortgage loan approval rate (2020): 81.4% Mortgage loan approval rate (2019): 82.6%
Shutterstock
9. Birmingham-Hoover, AL
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +12.4% Total change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +1,496 Total mortgage applications (2020): 13,515 Total mortgage applications (2019): 12,019 Mortgage loan approval rate (2020): 86.8% Mortgage loan approval rate (2019): 88.8%
Shutterstock
8. Kansas City, MO-KS
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +12.5% Total change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +3,344 Total mortgage applications (2020): 30,131 Total mortgage applications (2019): 26,787 Mortgage loan approval rate (2020): 93.4% Mortgage loan approval rate (2019): 93.3%
Shutterstock
7. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
Photo Credit: Matt Gush / Shutterstock
Percentage change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +13.3% Total change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +5,307 Total mortgage applications (2020): 45,066 Total mortgage applications (2019): 39,759 Mortgage loan approval rate (2020): 87.5% Mortgage loan approval rate (2019): 88.3%
Shutterstock
6. Oklahoma City, OK
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +13.4% Total change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +2,005 Total mortgage applications (2020): 16,952 Total mortgage applications (2019): 14,947 Mortgage loan approval rate (2020): 87.9% Mortgage loan approval rate (2019): 89.0%
Shutterstock
5. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
Photo Credit: ShengYing Lin / Shutterstock
Percentage change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +13.5% Total change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +4,863 Total mortgage applications (2020): 40,863 Total mortgage applications (2019): 36,000 Mortgage loan approval rate (2020): 88.2% Mortgage loan approval rate (2019): 88.9%
Shutterstock
4. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
Photo Credit: Agnieszka Gaul / Shutterstock
Percentage change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +13.9% Total change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +3,629 Total mortgage applications (2020): 29,794 Total mortgage applications (2019): 26,165 Mortgage loan approval rate (2020): 92.0% Mortgage loan approval rate (2019): 92.5%
Shutterstock
3. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
Photo Credit: Olivier Le Queinec / Shutterstock
Percentage change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +14.8% Total change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +3,957 Total mortgage applications (2020): 30,754 Total mortgage applications (2019): 26,797 Mortgage loan approval rate (2020): 91.1% Mortgage loan approval rate (2019): 91.1%
Shutterstock
2. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
Photo Credit: Alexandr Junek Imaging / Shutterstock
Percentage change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +16.6% Total change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +2,373 Total mortgage applications (2020): 16,673 Total mortgage applications (2019): 14,300 Mortgage loan approval rate (2020): 90.8% Mortgage loan approval rate (2019): 91.7%
Shutterstock
1. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Percentage change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +17.8% Total change in mortgage applications (2019-2020): +1,892 Total mortgage applications (2020): 12,497 Total mortgage applications (2019): 10,605 Mortgage loan approval rate (2020): 91.9% Mortgage loan approval rate (2019): 91.0%
Shutterstock
