McLean County reports 3 COVID deaths, moves to 'high' community level

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County is now at a high community level for COVID-19, meaning there is potential strain on the health care system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, the McLean County Health Department reported 495 new cases since May 27, and 15 hospital admissions between May 25 and May 31. That translates to a case rate of 298.51 per 100,000 people between May 26 and June 1

The county is considered to be at a high COVID-19 community level based on CDC measures of new cases per 100,000 people, admissions per 100,000, and the percentage of hospital beds used for COVID-19 patients.

With 96 cases, people in their 20s represent a majority of new cases this past week, followed by 86 cases among people in their 30s, 75 cases among those in their 40s, and another 75 among those in their 50s.

The health department did report three new COVID-19 deaths last week, bringing the total number of deaths to 377. The new deaths included a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s (one of whom was associated with long-term care), and a woman in her 70s who was not associated with long-term care.

There have been 54,074 total COVID-19 cases in the county to date.

On May 27, MCHD reported 655 new cases in the week prior, and 16 hospitalizations.

At a high community level, the CDC recommends wearing a well-fitted mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status and especially for those who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease.

A "low" designation would require fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 people, fewer than 10 new hospital admissions per 100,000 population, and less than 10% of staffed inpatient beds being used by COVID-19 patients.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health of Friday reported 32,605 new cases of COVID-19 since May 27, along with 47 COVID-related deaths. There are 19 counties in the state at a high community level and 31 at a medium community level.

The counties a high community level include Fulton, Knox, Logan, Mason, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford in Central Illinois and Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Boone, Lee, Stephenson, and Winnebago in northern Illinois.

IDPH and MCHD continue to encourage people to keep up with their COVID-19 vaccinations. Primary vaccinations, along with first and second boosters for those who qualify, are offered through MCHD. Adults can schedule a vaccination with MCHD by calling 309-888-5435; children's appointments can be made by calling 309-888-5455. Other vaccine locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

In McLean County, 62.73% of the population is fully vaccinated, compared to 64.98% statewide, MCHD's update said.

MCHD is now offering COVID-19 testing clinics at the McLean County Customer Service Center in downtown Bloomington, on East Street between Front and Washington streets. Residents can register on site, or online in advance at health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options.

The next testing clinics are scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to noon.

