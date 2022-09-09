McLean County reports 227 new COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week but no COVID-related deaths.

Individuals in their 20s had the highest number of cases with 48, followed by people in their 40s with 33 and people in their 50s with 23. The total number of probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide now is at 59,534.

The number of COVID-related deaths remains at 393.

The decrease in cases brought the COVID-19 community level back to low. At this level, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that individuals and households stay up to date on their vaccinations and boosters and maintain improved ventilation through indoor spaces.

Regardless, individuals at highest risk of COVID-19 or who have high-risk persons in their household should consider wearing a mask in indoor public places, according to the CDC.

Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Tazewell and Ford counties are at a medium community level and Champaign County is at high.

Statewide, there were 19,933 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week and 64 COVID-related deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The CDC reported that McLean County saw 6.2 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people over a seven-day period ending Tuesday.

As of Thursday night, IDPH reported that 1,314 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these patients, 163 were in the intensive care unit and 48 were on ventilators.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available at the McLean County Customer Service Center on East Street from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More than 77% of Illinois' total population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. More than 69% of the population is fully vaccinated.