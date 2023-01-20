McLean County reports 2 new COVID-related deaths

BLOOMINGTON — Two COVID-related deaths have been reported by the McLean County Health Department in the past week: a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.

Both individuals were associated with long-term care facilities, according to a news release from MCHD. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in McLean County to 417 since the pandemic began.

In addition, the health department reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, which brings the total number of confirmed or probable cases to 63,197.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,967 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending Jan. 15, and 78 additional deaths.

However, it also announced a significant drop in the number of Illinois counties at an elevated level for COVID-19. Currently, 28 counties are at an elevated level compared to 61 last week.

Of these, 25 are at a medium level compared to 56 the previous week, and three are at a high level compared to five in the previous week.

McLean and all neighboring counties are at a low community level.

At a low community level, residents are advised to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for isolation and quarantine.

MCHD continues to offer free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Wednesday in room 400E of its facility at 200 W. Front St. in downtown Bloomington.

SHIELD saliva-based testing is available for all ages, but patients are advised not to consume food or drink one hour before testing.

The health department also is distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests at its facility. Each box contains two antigen tests, with a limit of one box per person per week.

Visit the health department building from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday to pick up an at-home test.

Charts that track COVID-19 variants, vaccination rates and hospitalizations in Illinois