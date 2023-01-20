 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

McLean County reports 2 new COVID-related deaths

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Two COVID-related deaths have been reported by the McLean County Health Department in the past week: a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.

Both individuals were associated with long-term care facilities, according to a news release from MCHD. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in McLean County to 417 since the pandemic began.

In addition, the health department reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, which brings the total number of confirmed or probable cases to 63,197.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,967 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending Jan. 15, and 78 additional deaths.

However, it also announced a significant drop in the number of Illinois counties at an elevated level for COVID-19. Currently, 28 counties are at an elevated level compared to 61 last week.

Of these, 25 are at a medium level compared to 56 the previous week, and three are at a high level compared to five in the previous week.

McLean and all neighboring counties are at a low community level.

Bloomington police now accepting crime tips via anonymous text

At a low community level, residents are advised to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for isolation and quarantine.

MCHD continues to offer free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Wednesday in room 400E of its facility at 200 W. Front St. in downtown Bloomington.

SHIELD saliva-based testing is available for all ages, but patients are advised not to consume food or drink one hour before testing.

The health department also is distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests at its facility. Each box contains two antigen tests, with a limit of one box per person per week.

Visit the health department building from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday to pick up an at-home test.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News