McLean County reports 2 COVID deaths since last week

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Friday reported two COVID-related deaths in the past week.
This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 390, according to a news release sent by the health department.
The victims were a male in his 60s and a male in his 70s. Neither was associated with long-term care facilities.
Another 323 new cases of COVID-19 also were reported, bringing the total number of countywide cases to 58,995 since the pandemic began.
Individuals in their 20s made up the highest number of cases this week with 57, followed by people in their 30s with 45 cases.
However, McLean County remains at a low COVID-19 community level. At this level, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that individuals and households stay up to date on their vaccinations and boosters and maintain improved ventilation through indoor spaces.
CDC data also showed new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 were down to 3.8 over the past seven days ending on Tuesday. However, 193.57 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people were reported over the past seven days ending on Wednesday.
MCHD reported that 298,902 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the county and over 63% of the county's population are fully vaccinated.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that the number of counties at a high community level for COVID-19 dropped from 42 to 33.
Nearby Champaign County remains at a high level while Ford, Tazewell, Woodford and Logan counties are at a medium level.
A total of 24,297 cases have been reported statewide over the past week, including 82 deaths, according to IDPH.
As of Thursday night, 1,310 individuals in Illinois were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. Of those, 158 patients were in the intensive care unit and 59 patients were on ventilators.
Everyone 6 months and older is now eligible for the vaccine. To schedule a vaccine in McLean County, call 309-888-5435 for adults and 309-888-5455 for children.
The next testing clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Wednesday at the McLean County Customer Service Center on East Street between Front and Washington streets.
Walk-ups are welcome, but people can also register in advance at
health.mcleancountyil.gov.
Photos: How Bloomington-Normal persevered through COVID-19
Masks of honor
Bagpiper Roger Troxel, left, and Retired Colfax Fire Chief Lou Saunier wore masks while gathering at the McLean County Museum of History as the community remembered Pearl Harbor Day, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ringing the bell
Tim Tufte, left, of South Bend, Ind., dropped off a donation with retired Bloomington Fire Department Chief Brian Mohr as Mohr rang the bell for The Salvation Army on Nov. 27, 2020, at Eastland Mall in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Salute to heroes
Active and retired Bloomington and Normal firefighters give a final salute during a 9/11 remembrance event at the firefighters' memorial in Miller Park on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
'Retired Crew' helps Habitat
Jim Funcheon, left, a retired Bridgestone Americas employee, and Terry Kidd, a retired William Masters employee, wear face masks as they install soffit venting Wednesday, July 15, 2020, on the new Habitat for Humanity of McLean County house at 812 W. Washington St., Bloomington. While social distancing is usually adequate to protect workers from the coronavirus at most construction sites, working in close proximity is more safely done wearing masks, they said. The house is being sponsored by the Rotary Club for the Walls family. Gary Klass, a retired Illinois State University professor, Funcheon and Kidd call themselves the "Retired Crew" as they've made second careers volunteering to build Habitat homes in the Twin Cities.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Co-worker parade honors retiree
Celia Buschor, right, hugs her mother, Jeanne Buschor, as they watch a parade of State Farm workers drive by Jeanne's apartment Friday, April 3, 2020, after she retired from the company during the coronavirus pandemic. Buschor retired after 36 years as a business analyst. Her co-workers staged the parade because they were unable to celebrate the day due to the stay-at-home order.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Birthday for a veteran
Air Force veteran Butch Ekstam gathered signatures for a birthday card for Francis Nolan, as a convoy of veterans were escorted by police as they wished Nolan a happy 98th birthday, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home at 2812 Phillip Place, Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Children remembered
Molly Evans, director of the Children’s Advocacy Center, said the center even provides birthday party boxes for potential sexual assault victims, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
We're still fishing
Elena Serrano, 8, of Bloomington, concentrates on catching a big fish to celebrate her birthday as she and her family fished at Miller Park lagoon on Friday, July 3, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A day to be remembered
Paul McNamee, right, has the time of his life Thursday, June 25, 2020, as 43 cars parade past his house at 804 Parmon Road, Bloomington, to celebrate his 96th birthday. Many of the "guests" were fellow members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church or family. McNamee is a veteran who served in the medical corps during World War II. At left is his great-grandson, Jack Jefferson, 8, his daughter, Maggie Jefferson and his granddaughter Casey Jefferson, who arranged the parade.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Staying in line
Parents lined up in the parking lot of Grove Elementary School to deliver their children for the first day of school, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Parents were not allowed to enter the school due to the coronavirus pandemic.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Thank goodness for cash on hand
Dan Stephens, Illinois State University vice president for finance and planning, analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on university finances in an interview Monday. Stephens said the university's balance of cash on hand has helped it weather the impact of the coronavirus.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Fashion for the times
Illinois Wesleyan University sophomore Alex Seehuus, a computer sciences major from Bloomington, twirls her "Veiled Hat" entry in the school's COVID
Runaway Fashion Show on Ames Plaza, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Some 21 2D design students entered the fashion show that intended to showcase whimsical creations inspired by social distancing in the time of the coronavirus.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Fighting to survive
Mike Hill, owner of Maguire's Bar and Grill in downtown Bloomington, takes inventory on Friday. Hill said bar and restaurant owners have few resources left to stay in business as COVID-19 restrictions prevent inside dining and weather outside begins to turn frigid.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Clawing their way back
Molly Bradle take a food pickup order at Rosie's in downtown Bloomington on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Bradle, one of the owners of Rosie's, called the new COVID-19 restrictions "a crushing blow."
PAUL SWIECH, THE PANTAGRPH
Sharing the news
Antywan Jones, left, talks with Bob Waszake in Uptown Normal on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Both said they believe in wearing masks to fight COVID-19. "I'm overweight and over 60 and I'd probably die if I got it," said Waszake, who was waiting for The Rock Restaurant to open. Jones was in line for a seat at Shorty's Barber Shop.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bringing nature along
Town of Normal horticulturalists Nathan Bair, left, and Bobby Jones, discuss future plans they have for Hidden Creek Nature Sanctuary, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Going up
Trent Orr, a carpenter for Cleary Building Corp. of Clinton, sorts through 2x4s as he uses a man lift to finish off the roof for a pole construction warehouse building being built for Kirk Wood Products,
10424 E. 1400 North Rd. in west Bloomington, Monday. The 5,400 square foot building will be completed in about two weeks. Mild late Fall weather has been a blessing to contraction workers trying to finish several projects across the area.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Building Ameren towers
A massive rebar cage that will serve as the metal reinforcement for a concrete foundation to support high-voltage transmission towers is being assembled Tuesday at Illinois 9 near Rivian Parkway on Bloomington-Normal's west side. The 52-foot-long foundation will support towers being built by Ameren Illinois subcontractor Poettker Construction of Breese. Work started in May on a $30 million Ameren Illinois project running a 10-mile, 138-kilovolt transmission line between a substation near Carlock and another in northeast Normal to improve service reliability.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Repairing Market Street parking deck
Jon Evans, a carpenter with Local 2214 of St. Louis, under contract to Tarlton Construction of St. Louis, begins to tie off new rebar steel as he and a crew of workers begin repairing deterioration of the city of Bloomington's Market Street parking structure on Tuesday in downtown Bloomington. Workers identified structural beams that have lost integrity due to age and weather and are making repairs until winter-like weather arrives.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ameren project progressing
Matthew Lister, an Ironworker from Local 112 in East Peoria, attaches a piece of rebar on Thursday to a 52-foot-long steel foundation that will support one of four metal utility towers being built on West College Avenue in far west Normal, near the Rivian plant. The rebar cage will be buried and filled with concrete for the foundation. Poettker Construction of Breese is the sub-contractor for Ameren Illinois. Work started in May on a $30 million Ameren Illinois project running a 10-mile, 138-kilovolt transmission line between a substation near Carlock and another in northeast Normal to improve service reliability.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Renovation continues at Bone Student Center
Mike Rickman, a staff member with Illinois State University's volunteer services, center, watches as CORE Construction employees continue their work Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, on the Bone Student Center renovations. Rickman, who distributes ISU Redbird face coverings to students, said that a number of factors may be leading to fewer students seeking testing in Bone Student Center the past few days. President Larry Dietz said Thursday that limiting the spread of the virus continues to be a high priority for the 2020-21 school year.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Concerned about COVID-19?
