McLean County reports 2 COVID deaths since last week

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Friday reported two COVID-related deaths in the past week.

This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 390, according to a news release sent by the health department.

The victims were a male in his 60s and a male in his 70s. Neither was associated with long-term care facilities.

Another 323 new cases of COVID-19 also were reported, bringing the total number of countywide cases to 58,995 since the pandemic began.

Individuals in their 20s made up the highest number of cases this week with 57, followed by people in their 30s with 45 cases.

However, McLean County remains at a low COVID-19 community level. At this level, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that individuals and households stay up to date on their vaccinations and boosters and maintain improved ventilation through indoor spaces.

CDC data also showed new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 were down to 3.8 over the past seven days ending on Tuesday. However, 193.57 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people were reported over the past seven days ending on Wednesday.

MCHD reported that 298,902 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the county and over 63% of the county's population are fully vaccinated.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that the number of counties at a high community level for COVID-19 dropped from 42 to 33.

Nearby Champaign County remains at a high level while Ford, Tazewell, Woodford and Logan counties are at a medium level.

A total of 24,297 cases have been reported statewide over the past week, including 82 deaths, according to IDPH.

As of Thursday night, 1,310 individuals in Illinois were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. Of those, 158 patients were in the intensive care unit and 59 patients were on ventilators.

Everyone 6 months and older is now eligible for the vaccine. To schedule a vaccine in McLean County, call 309-888-5435 for adults and 309-888-5455 for children.

The next testing clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Wednesday at the McLean County Customer Service Center on East Street between Front and Washington streets.

Walk-ups are welcome, but people can also register in advance at health.mcleancountyil.gov.