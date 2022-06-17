McLean County reports 2 COVID deaths, 447 cases since last week

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials said Friday that two individuals have died from COVID-19 as the county remains at a high community level for the virus.

The two deaths include a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, neither associated with long-term care. There have now been 380 COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

The McLean County Health Department reported 447 new cases of COVID-19 since June 10, bringing the county's total confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began to 55,160.

The majority of new cases are people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, according to health officials.

McLean County continues to be at a high community level for COVID-19, meaning there is potential strain on the health systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also means residents are encouraged to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Other nearby counties considered to be at a high community level spread include Christian, Logan, Marshall, Menard, Peoria, Tazewell, Sangamon and Woodford, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The CDC also reported that McLean County had about 11 new hospital admissions for COVID per 100,000 people in the week ending June 15, as well as about 272 new positive cases per 100,000 people in the week ending June 16.

IDPH and MCHD continue to encourage people to keep up with their COVID-19 vaccinations. Primary vaccinations, along with first and second boosters for those who qualify, are offered through MCHD. Adults can schedule a vaccination with MCHD by calling 309-888-5435; children's appointments can be made by calling 309-888-5455. Other vaccine locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

On Saturday, MCHD will offer vaccines during the city's Juneteenth Celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Miller Park Pavilion. Walk-ups are welcome.

Approximately 62.8% of McLean County's population is fully vaccinated against COVID, with around 289,131 doses administered.

Testing clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon June 21 and June 22 at the McLean County Customer Service Center in the parking lot across East Street from the Government Center in downtown Bloomington. An entrance to the parking lot is at 201 E. Washington St.

Residents can register on site, or online in advance at health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options.

Statewide, 27,112 new COVID cases were reported Friday over the past week, according to IDPH. That included 68 deaths from COVID since June 10 in Illinois.

Illinois health officials have reported 33,994 deaths from COVID in the state since the start of the pandemic.

