McLean County reports 189 COVID cases, 1 death in past week

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials reported one additional death related to COVID-19 this week, bringing the county's total to 403 since the pandemic began.

In its weekly report Friday, the McLean County Health Department said a man in his 70s died but was not associated with a long-term care facility.

McLean County remains at a low community level, reporting 189 new registered cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 21. This brings the county's total number of probable and confirmed cases to 60,757 since March 2020.

Given the low community level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends residents stay up to date on available vaccination and boosters, and those who are at a higher risk of severe disease should consider further mitigations.

McLean County is among the vast majority of the state's low-level counties. Only 33 counties are at the medium level, including nearby Tazewell County; Ford County is at a high level, along with other four other counties.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 13,642 new COVID cases in the past week. Statewide, 67 COVID-related deaths were added this week, bringing Illinois' total to 35,235 deaths.

McLean County continues to offer primary COVID vaccines and boosters, and is scheduling appointments for the new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine, designed to combat the now-dominant omicron strains of the virus.

For adult vaccines, call 309-888-5435, and for child vaccines, call 309-888-5455.

A walk-in vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Activity & Recreation Center, 600 E. Willow St. in Normal, for those who need the first, second or booster doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, including the bivalent booster.

Additional locations offering COVID vaccines and boosters can be found at www.vaccines.gov.

Starting Monday, free COVID testing clinics will be held five days a week on the fourth floor of the health department building, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington. Walk-in testing will be available in Room 400E via nasal swab for ages 5 and over, or SHIELD saliva tests for all ages. Next week's clinics will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 4.

For more information, go to health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options.