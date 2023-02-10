BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 182 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Those new cases, which were added since Feb. 3, bring the county’s total probable and confirmed cases to 63,732 reported since March 2020.

No COVID-related deaths were reported in the last week, leaving McLean County’s total at 417.

McLean County remains at a low community level for the fourth week in a row. At this level, residents are advised to keep up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, maintain improved ventilation throughout outdoor spaces and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported 8.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people in the seven days ending Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate through Monday is 12.93%.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,234 new cases with 62 COVID-related deaths in the week ending Feb. 5. This brings the total reported statewide cases to 4,040,139 and the total number of deaths to 36,229 since the pandemic began.

IDPH announced the launch of a new rapid response unit called the Support, Treatment and Access Team, or STATeam. It will be deployed as needed to long-term care facilities if and when they experience a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases.

“The STATeam is designed to strengthen IDPH’s county health department partners in their efforts to support long term care facilities. The support will include testing, vaccinations, contact tracing and treatments,” according to a statement from the department.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the McLean County Health Department from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Wednesday in Room 400E of the MCHD building at 200 W. Front St. in Bloomington.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are available at MCHD from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Each box contains two antigen tests, with a limit of one box per person per week.

Charts that track COVID-19 variants, vaccination rates and hospitalizations in Illinois