BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Friday reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 over the last week as well as one COVID-related death.

The reported death was a woman in her 70s who was not associated with long-term care.

This brings the total number of cases in McLean County to 63,895 and the total number of COVID-related deaths to 418.

McLean County remains at a low community level for the fifth straight week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, it is recommend that residents keep up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and maintain improved ventilation throughout outdoor spaces.

Although McLean County is at a low level, Logan, Ford and Champaign counties were among the 19 counties at a medium community level, according to the CDC. No Illinois counties are at a high level at this time.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,813 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 68 COVID-related deaths in the week ending Feb. 12. This brings the total number of cases statewide to 4,050,952 and the total number of deaths to 36,297.

Free COVID-19 testing still is available at the McLean County Health Department from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Wednesday in Room 400E of the MCHD building at 200 W. Front St. in Bloomington.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are available at MCHD from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Each box contains two antigen tests, with a limit of one box per person per week.

