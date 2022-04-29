McLean County reports 1 COVID-related death; remains at 'medium' level

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County’s community level for COVID-19 stays at "medium" this week after reporting 124 more cases than last week’s total and one death, the health department reported Friday.

The McLean County Health Department reported 521 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last week, bringing the county’s total probable and confirmed cases to 51,027 since March 2020.

One COVID-related death was also reported, bringing the county’s total to 367. The death involved a female in her 80s and was not associated with long-term care.

The age group with the highest number of new cases are individuals in their 20s, who make up 89 of the 521 cases. People in their 30s account for 83 of the new cases, while children younger than 12 make up 80.

Statewide, 24,646 new COVID cases were reported in the last week, along with 46 COVID-related deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

McLean County had been at a low community level since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention introduced the classifications on Feb. 25. MCHD announced April 22 that the county had moved to the medium level.

At the medium level, the CDC recommends those at the highest rick for COVID-19 or those who have high-risk people in their households consider wearing masks in indoor public places.

McLean County is one of only five counties in the state at a medium community level. The others are Champaign and Logan counties in Central Illinois as well as DuPage and Lake counties outside Chicago.

The medium community level is based on factors including case rate, new COVID-related hospital admissions and available hospital beds.

With data updated through Wednesday, April 27, MCHD reported four COVID patients in McLean County had been admitted to hospitals in the last seven days and 1.5% of staffed inpatient beds were filled by COVID patients.

MCHD is now offering second booster doses in addition to primary COVID-19 vaccines and first booster shots. Immunocompromised people who fit CDC criteria and people over age 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago may be eligible for an additional mRNA booster “to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19,” according to the health department.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, register online at health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine or call the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center at 309-888-5600 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

